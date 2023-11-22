Everyone’s Favorite Lululemon Leggings Are Reduced By Up To 44% In The Black Friday Sales

They’re Lululemon’s bestseller for a reason: The Align leggings are the best yoga leggings. I’ve tried a lot of leggings, on the hunt for the best running leggings and the best yoga leggings, and these are my go-to for yoga or general wear every time.

I’m not the only one who thinks this. When another Coach writer tested every type of Lululemon leggings she declared these “the softest leggings on the planet” and some of the most comfortable leggings she’d ever worn—and are “perfect for yoga, Pilates, walking the dog or wearing for brunch”.

The Align leggings are usually a splurge item, though Lululemon’s Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to grab a pair at a reduced price. While the full-length versions have remained stubbornly at full price, if you’re under 5ft 5in or don’t mind a cropped legging, there are plenty of colors and sizes to choose from in the US and the UK sale.

My picks of the US sale are the eye-catching Lip Gloss, Dark Lavender or Utility Blue in the 23in length, all at $59, down from $98.

In the UK sale, I’d choose the Red Merlot, Pale Raspberry or the gorgeous Diamond Dye Pitch Grey Graphite, a kind of cloudy tie-dye effect. These are priced from £49 to £59, in a not-too-cropped 25in leg length, reduced from £88.

Beware, they’re selling fast—run, don’t walk, before all the best colors are gone!

Lululemon US Deals

Lululemon Align High Rise Pant: was $98, now $59 from Lululemon Save $39 Nearly every yogi would agree that these are the best yoga leggings. The fabric is soft and allows you freedom of movement, while being flattering and staying exactly where you want them. With 40% off, this is as low as they went during the Black Friday sale in 2022, so I’d grab them while your size is in stock.

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 28": was $138, now $89 at Lululemon Save $49 I've tried a lot of leggings, and the Lululemon Fast And Free High Rise Tight is quite possibly my all-time favorite pick for everyday cool-weather running. The soft, supple fabric offers just the right amount of support, the flattering high waistband doesn’t budge and they have all the pockets. Often the sale only features weird colours but this electric blue is a winner in my book.

Lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Pant: was $128, now $89 from Lululemon Save $39 Stretchy, comfy and squat-proof, these leggings are ideal for the gym, whether you’re lifting heavy or doing a HIIT class. The fabric is breathable and fast-drying to keep you cool and comfortable. With 30% off, this price is as low as these leggings usually get in the Black Friday sales.

Lululemon UK Deals

Lululemon Align High Rise Pant: was £88, now £49 from Lululemon Save £39 Nearly every yogi would agree that these are the best yoga leggings. The fabric is soft and provides freedom of movement, while being flattering and staying exactly where you want. This is as low as they went during the Black Friday sale in 2022, so grab them while you can.

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 28": was £118, now £84 at Lululemon Save £34 I've tried a lot of leggings, and the Lululemon Fast And Free High Rise Tight is quite possibly my all-time favorite pick for everyday cool-weather running. The soft, supple fabric offers just the right amount of support, the flattering high waistband doesn’t budge and they have all the pockets. Often the sale only features weird colours but this powder blue is a winner in my book.