Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells Review

The Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells are a great choice if you want a pair of good-quality selectorized dumbbells and to save a few bucks on more well-known models. Core’s dumbbells have a slick plate-changing mechanism, feel easier to maneuver and offer a decent weight range of 5-50lb (2.2-22kg) for beginner to intermediate lifters. The plates tend to stick in the docking tray at the upper end of the weight range, but that’s the only significant let-down.

You can trust Coach We give honest reviews and recommendations based on in-depth knowledge and real-world experience. Find out more about how we review and recommend products.

For most people, getting a set of selectorized adjustable dumbbells is the smartest way to start a home gym. These clever contraptions give you a dumbbell rack’s worth of weights in one compact package, so you can choose the most appropriate weight for each exercise and, more importantly, increase the weight over time as you get stronger.

That’s why you’ll find this type topping lists of the best dumbbells, including Coach’s, although they require quite the investment. The Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells undercut the competition and still hold their own against the likes of Bowflex and JAXJOX.

Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells: Price And Availability

The Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells are good value for money in the US, although they’re hard to find in the UK and consequently prices are inflated. On the Core Home Fitness website (opens in new tab) the dumbbells cost (opens in new tab)$399.99, though there are frequent discounts that reduce the asking price by $50 or more. You can also find them sold at Amazon and Walmart. In the UK it’s hard to find them below £500.

Design

The plate-changing mechanism is the star of the show here. Place the dumbbell in the docking tray and twist the handle one way to add plates and increase the load, twist it the other way to decrease the load. A small window at either end of the curved, textured grip displays the weight selected. It’s neat and makes Bowflex’s dial look clumsy.

There are flaws, however. Twisting the handle towards the + sign actually decreased the weight, and vice versa. Also, the plates fit tightly in the docking tray and as a result require a not-insignificant tug to remove them when loaded to 30lb or greater, slowing down the otherwise slick weight-changing process.

(Image credit: Harry Bullmore / Future)

The 5lb-50lb weight range is fairly standard among adjustable dumbbells, although the 5lb jumps in weight may be too large for those who are newer to strength training and want to increase the weight they’re lifting more gradually.

How I Tested These Dumbbells

I’ve owned the Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells for about a year and use them most days, whether that’s for a bodybuilding session or lighter accessory work to supplement my usual gym workouts. And as is standard for all adjustable dumbbell reviews, I used them for all four sessions of Coach’s dumbbell workout plan.

I have also tried a number of other adjustable dumbbells, including the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells and models from JAXJOX and AtivaFit.

The JAXJOX dumbbell (left), Core Home Fitness dumbbell (center), and Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell (right) (Image credit: Harry Bullmore / Future)

Workout Performance

The Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells are more pleasing to use than any other adjustable dumbbells I’ve tried. The thin, rounded plates mean they’re not as long as many of their rivals—fully loaded they’re nearly two inches shorter than the Bowflex 552 or JAXJOX—so they didn’t feel cumbersome or catch on my thighs when I was cranking out biceps curls.

The set felt more secure than most I’ve tried, with the plates locked tightly into place. Unlike other models from AtivaFit or Bowflex, the plates didn’t rattle, which was especially noticeable while performing overhead presses.

A flat edge on the bottom means the dumbbells don’t roll away when you put them down between sets, and also provides a steady surface for exercises like renegade rows.

The textured rubber handle is comfortable to hold and I maintained grip even during sweatier sessions.

Are The Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells Worth It?

(Image credit: Harry Bullmore / Future)

The Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells are a great choice for home exercisers and the robust design is yet to let me down after a year of consistent use. The shape is more compact than its competitors, and the plates barely move or rattle during overhead exercises.

They’re a good fit for lifters who have some experience and are looking for a reliable product at a slightly lower price than those from brands like Bowflex and Nüobell. The Bowflex SelectTech 552s—widely regarded as the gold standard for adjustable dumbbells—are listed at $429, although are often discounted in annual sales. Another well-known brand, PowerBlock, offers the Sport EXP with a similar weight range for $409. At the most expensive end, the Nüobell 550 is $595.

However, if you’re a beginner, you may want smaller weight jumps like those offered by the Bowflex SelectTech 552, and if affordability is your primary concern I’d direct you elsewhere: namely, towards the sub-$200 PowerBlock Sport 24.