Quick Runners! Stock Up On Our Recommended Running Gel Before Prime Day Ends

Energy gels are a great way to top up your reserves of carbohydrates if your run or cycle is going to last longer than 90 minutes, giving you an easily-digested boost of energy as you tick off the miles. We’ve tested loads to put together this selection of the best running gels and our pick of the best all-rounder is Science in Sport’s (SiS) GO Isotonic Energy.

Each gel has 22g of carbs and the isotonic formula means it’s easy to take without water. Multiple testers have used them without any—ahem—digestive trouble.

They’re a reliable option and with a Prime Day discount of 20% now’s a great time to stock up. You can nab a 30-pack of lemon and mint flavor for just £23.19, or a 15-pack for £17.19.

If you want to taste test a range of SiS flavors, a variety mixed pack of five will set you back just £5.40.

Science in Sport Go Isotonic Energy Gel: was £28.99 now £23.19 on Amazon Save £5.80 SiS has sliced 20% off packs of its gels for Amazon Prime Day. The pack of 30 is one of the best deals, bringing the price down to 9p a gel. As well as 22g of carbs, this product also contains electrolytes.



SiS is one of the main gels I use for long runs. I appreciate the variety of flavors (the cherry flavour is a 10 out of 10) and the sweetness of the gels isn’t overpowering.

The consistency isn’t too thick, so I don’t always take water after having one. They are, however, a bit bulkier to carry than other gels so plan on wearing a running belt when you’re out for more than a couple of hours.

If you’re training for a marathon or half marathon and plan on using gels, you’ll need a lot to fuel your training (and get your gut used to digesting them on the run) and plenty on the day—up to three an hour—so I recommend stocking up on these gels now. You’ll save money in the long run.