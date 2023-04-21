All The Celebrities Running The 2023 London Marathon
Athletes aren’t the only ones who have signed up for the 2023 London Marathon, keep an eye out for these famous faces too
In less than two days, thousands will pound down the capital’s streets for this year’s London Marathon. The roads fill with runners of all stripes and from all over, running for charities, PRs and world records.
Every year a number of famous faces sign up, raising funds for causes close to their heart. Here are the celebrities to keep an eye out for on Sunday.
- Grace Clough MBE – former Paralympic rowing gold medallist
- Josh Cuthbert – musician and influencer
- Alex Dowsett – former pro cyclist
- Chris Evans – radio presenter
- Charlie Hodgson – former England rugby union international
- Charlotte Jane – musician
- Harry Judd – musician
- Camilla Kerslake – musician
- Danny Mills – pundit and former England footballer
- Louise Minchin – television presenter
- Eve Muirhead OBE – former GB curling skip and Olympic curling gold medallist
- Marcus Mumford – musician
- Josh O’Connor – actor
- Joff Oddie – musician
- Monica Puig – 2016 Olympic tennis champion
- Jake Quickenden – TV personality
- Tilly Ramsay – influencer and TV personality
- Sophie Raworth – BBC News presenter
- Adele Roberts – radio presenter
- Chris Robshaw – former England rugby union captain
- Perri Shakes-Drayton – former GB track athlete
- Richard Whitehead – former Paralympic athletics gold medallist
How To Run The London Marathon 2024
There are a number of ways to gain a race place in next year’s event, but the most popular ways are through the London Marathon ballot and getting a London Marathon charity place.
The ballot opens on Saturday and you can throw your hat in the ring without putting money on the table so it’s well worth a go.
What date is London Marathon 2024?
The London Marathon 2024 date is on Sunday 21st April.
