All The Celebrities Running The 2023 London Marathon

Celebrity Adele Roberts will be running the London Marathon again, having run the event in 2018

In less than two days, thousands will pound down the capital’s streets for this year’s London Marathon. The roads fill with runners of all stripes and from all over, running for charities, PRs and world records.

Every year a number of famous faces sign up, raising funds for causes close to their heart. Here are the celebrities to keep an eye out for on Sunday.

Celebrities Running The 2023 London Marathon

Grace Clough MBE – former Paralympic rowing gold medallist

– former Paralympic rowing gold medallist Josh Cuthbert – musician and influencer

– musician and influencer Alex Dowsett – former pro cyclist

– former pro cyclist Chris Evans – radio presenter

– radio presenter Charlie Hodgson – former England rugby union international

– former England rugby union international Charlotte Jane – musician

– musician Harry Judd – musician

– musician Camilla Kerslake – musician

– musician Danny Mills – pundit and former England footballer

– pundit and former England footballer Louise Minchin – television presenter

– television presenter Eve Muirhead OBE – former GB curling skip and Olympic curling gold medallist

– former GB curling skip and Olympic curling gold medallist Marcus Mumford – musician

– musician Josh O’Connor – actor

– actor Joff Oddie – musician

– musician Monica Puig – 2016 Olympic tennis champion

– 2016 Olympic tennis champion Jake Quickenden – TV personality

– TV personality Tilly Ramsay – influencer and TV personality

– influencer and TV personality Sophie Raworth – BBC News presenter

– BBC News presenter Adele Roberts – radio presenter

– radio presenter Chris Robshaw – former England rugby union captain

– former England rugby union captain Perri Shakes-Drayton – former GB track athlete

– former GB track athlete Richard Whitehead – former Paralympic athletics gold medallist

How To Run The London Marathon 2024

There are a number of ways to gain a race place in next year’s event, but the most popular ways are through the London Marathon ballot and getting a London Marathon charity place.

The ballot opens on Saturday and you can throw your hat in the ring without putting money on the table so it’s well worth a go.

The London Marathon 2024 date is on Sunday 21st April.