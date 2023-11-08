If You Only Do One Stretch Before A Run, Make It This One, Recommended By Endurance Runner And Peloton Instructor Susie Chan

We don’t need to tell you it’s a good idea to warm up before a run, but it never hurts to be reminded that dynamic stretching helps prevent injury and improves performance. A full 15-minute warm-up can seem excessive for some types of run, however, so if you’re short on time and eager to get going, we have just the thing.

I recently spoke to Susie Chan, an ultra runner and Peloton Tread instructor, and she told me there’s one stretch she swears by to get her body quickly prepped for a run. It’s aptly named the world’s greatest stretch, and it promises to boost flexibility throughout the entire body. “It’s an all-round crowd-pleasing stretch,” says Chan. “It’s great for mobility and it really gets into your calves and hamstrings, which are muscles we use a lot while running.”

For an extra bit of mobility work, Chan adds in downward dog when swapping legs during this stretch. She also suggests moving through the stretch slowly to ensure it hits a wide range of muscles.

How To Do The World’s Greatest Stretch

Start on your hands and toes, with your hands on the floor directly underneath your shoulders, and your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Step your right food forward, placing it on the outside of your right hand. Reach your right hand overhead, rotating your torso and looking toward your raised hand. Pause, then bring your right elbow to the floor by the inside of your right foot.

Complete 6-12 reps and then step back into a plank position and repeat on the other side.

