Peloton’s Black Friday Deals Go Live And One Peloton Is More Than Half Off
Save up to $700 in the Peloton Black Friday sale
Black Friday itself might not be until November 24th, but the deals are already coming thick and fast. The Peloton Black Friday sale is now live, with savings of up to $700 in the US and £500 in the UK available. The machines themselves are discounted, but the biggest reductions are on packages which include accessories such as floor mats, dumbbells and cycling shoes.
We’ve highlighted the standout deals in the Peloton sale below, and we’ll also be rounding up the biggest and best discounts available elsewhere on Peloton’s cardio equipment, with both the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+ and Peloton Tread likely to be substantially reduced during the Black Friday sales.
Quick Links
Here’s where to hunt for the top Peloton deals available today.
🇺🇸 US Links
Peloton: Up to $700 off Peloton bundles in the Black Friday sale
Amazon: Peloton deals updated daily
🇬🇧 UK Links
Peloton: Save up to £500 on Peloton bundles
Amazon: Deals on Peloton equipment updated daily
John Lewis: Check for deals on Peloton machines and accessories
Peloton Black Friday Deals In The US
Peloton Guide: was
$195, now $95 at Peloton
Save $100 Now this is the type of deal we like to see on Black Friday—you can’t argue with more than half off. This camera sits on top of your TV, counts your reps and checks your form. It’s a great addition to your home set-up if you already own dumbbells, or you can include dumbbells and an exercise mat with the starter package (reduced by $200) or ultimate package (reduced by $400).
Peloton Bike+: was
$2,495, now $1,995 at Peloton
Save $500 Peloton’s top-of-the-range bike, which has upgrades like a bigger screen you can rotate, and automatic resistance adjustment during workouts, gets a bigger discount than the original Bike, making it tempting to upgrade. Further discounts are available on the packages and they are well worth considering, especially as you’ll need to buy cycling cleats to clip in to Peloton’s pedals. Normally Peloton’s cycling shoes are an extra $120, but spend $100 to upgrade to the starter package and you get the shoes, plus a bike mat, dumbbells and water bottle. There’s also the ultimate bundle, which is reduced by $700.
Peloton Bike: was
$1,445, now $1,095 at Peloton
Save $350 The original Peloton Bike for a little over $1,000 is an attractive deal, especially since the USP of Peloton is the classes in its app and those are the same no matter which bike you’re riding. Again, spending $100 more on the starter package is worth considering for the included shoes alone, while the ultimate package offers more value.
Peloton Tread: was
$2,995, now $2,695 at Peloton
Save $300 The Peloton Tread doesn’t see as big a reduction as Peloton’s bikes, but any reduction on this excellent treadmill is welcome. Our Peloton Tread review highlighted the expansive belt, spacious HD screen and powerful motor which runs smoothly for longer periods at its max speed. You can also save with Peloton’s other bundles, which include weights and a mat. The Peloton Tread starter package is reduced by $400, and the ultimate package is reduced by $500.
Peloton Row: was
$2,995, now $2,745 from Peloton
Save $250 Peloton’s connected rowing machine gets a reasonably small reduction. The starter package improves the savings to $300 and the ultimate package to $400.
UK Deals
Peloton Bike+: was
£1,995, now £1,645 at Peloton
Save £350 Peloton’s top-of-the-range bike, which has upgrades like a bigger screen you can rotate, and automatic resistance adjustment during workouts, gets a bigger discount than the original Bike, making it tempting to upgrade. Further discounts are available on the packages and they are well worth considering, especially as you’ll need to buy cycling cleats to clip in to Peloton’s pedals. Normally Peloton’s cycling shoes are an extra £120, but spend £140 to upgrade to the starter package and you get the shoes, plus a bike mat, dumbbells and water bottle. There’s also the ultimate bundle, which is reduced by £500.
Peloton Bike: was
£1,345, now £1,095 at Peloton
Save £250 The original Peloton Bike for a little over £1,000 is an attractive deal, especially since the USP of Peloton is the classes in its app and those are the same no matter which bike you’re riding. Again, spending £140 more on the starter package is worth considering for the included shoes alone, while the ultimate package offers more value.
Peloton Tread: was
£3,345, now £2995 at Peloton
Save £350 The Peloton Tread sees as big a reduction as the Peloton Bike+ which makes this excellent treadmill even more appealing. Our Peloton Tread review highlighted the expansive belt, spacious HD screen and powerful motor which runs smoothly for longer periods at its max speed. You can also save with Peloton’s other bundles, which include weights and a mat. The Peloton Tread starter package is reduced by £450, and the ultimate package is reduced by £500.
Peloton Guide: was
£225, now £150 at Peloton
Save £75 This camera sits on top of your TV, counts your reps and checks your form. It’s a great addition to your home set-up if you already own dumbbells, or you can include dumbbells and an exercise mat with the starter package (reduced by £150) or ultimate package (reduced by £250).
FAQs
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is the biggest sale event of the year, with retailers cutting prices on a wide range of products. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is on November 24th in 2023, but deals will be available well in advance of that date.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 is on November 27th in 2023, the Monday following Black Friday.
Get the Coach Newsletter
Sign up for workout ideas, training advice, reviews of the latest gear and more.
Nick Harris-Fry is a journalist who has been covering health and fitness since 2015. Nick is an avid runner, covering 70-110km a week, which gives him ample opportunity to test a wide range of running shoes and running gear. He is also the chief tester for fitness trackers and running watches, treadmills and exercise bikes, and workout headphones.