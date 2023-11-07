Peloton’s Black Friday Deals Go Live And One Peloton Is More Than Half Off

Peloton’s Black Friday deals in 2023 reduce packages, meaning you can get a cardio machine and accessories for less than the price of the machine’s RRP

Black Friday itself might not be until November 24th, but the deals are already coming thick and fast. The Peloton Black Friday sale is now live, with savings of up to $700 in the US and £500 in the UK available. The machines themselves are discounted, but the biggest reductions are on packages which include accessories such as floor mats, dumbbells and cycling shoes.

We’ve highlighted the standout deals in the Peloton sale below, and we’ll also be rounding up the biggest and best discounts available elsewhere on Peloton’s cardio equipment, with both the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+ and Peloton Tread likely to be substantially reduced during the Black Friday sales.

Here’s where to hunt for the top Peloton deals available today.

Peloton: Up to $700 off Peloton bundles in the Black Friday sale

Amazon: Peloton deals updated daily

Peloton: Save up to £500 on Peloton bundles

Amazon: Deals on Peloton equipment updated daily

John Lewis: Check for deals on Peloton machines and accessories

Peloton Black Friday Deals In The US

Half Price Peloton Guide: was $195 , now $95 at Peloton Save $100 Now this is the type of deal we like to see on Black Friday—you can’t argue with more than half off. This camera sits on top of your TV, counts your reps and checks your form. It’s a great addition to your home set-up if you already own dumbbells, or you can include dumbbells and an exercise mat with the starter package (reduced by $200) or ultimate package (reduced by $400).

Peloton Bike+: was $2,495 , now $1,995 at Peloton Save $500 Peloton’s top-of-the-range bike, which has upgrades like a bigger screen you can rotate, and automatic resistance adjustment during workouts, gets a bigger discount than the original Bike, making it tempting to upgrade. Further discounts are available on the packages and they are well worth considering, especially as you’ll need to buy cycling cleats to clip in to Peloton’s pedals. Normally Peloton’s cycling shoes are an extra $120, but spend $100 to upgrade to the starter package and you get the shoes, plus a bike mat, dumbbells and water bottle. There’s also the ultimate bundle, which is reduced by $700.

Peloton Bike: was $1,445 , now $1,095 at Peloton Save $350 The original Peloton Bike for a little over $1,000 is an attractive deal, especially since the USP of Peloton is the classes in its app and those are the same no matter which bike you’re riding. Again, spending $100 more on the starter package is worth considering for the included shoes alone, while the ultimate package offers more value.

Peloton Tread: was $2,995 , now $2,695 at Peloton Save $300 The Peloton Tread doesn’t see as big a reduction as Peloton’s bikes, but any reduction on this excellent treadmill is welcome. Our Peloton Tread review highlighted the expansive belt, spacious HD screen and powerful motor which runs smoothly for longer periods at its max speed. You can also save with Peloton’s other bundles, which include weights and a mat. The Peloton Tread starter package is reduced by $400, and the ultimate package is reduced by $500.

Peloton Row: was $2,995 , now $2,745 from Peloton Save $250 Peloton’s connected rowing machine gets a reasonably small reduction. The starter package improves the savings to $300 and the ultimate package to $400.

UK Deals

Peloton Bike+: was £1,995, now £1,645 at Peloton Save £350 Peloton’s top-of-the-range bike, which has upgrades like a bigger screen you can rotate, and automatic resistance adjustment during workouts, gets a bigger discount than the original Bike, making it tempting to upgrade. Further discounts are available on the packages and they are well worth considering, especially as you’ll need to buy cycling cleats to clip in to Peloton’s pedals. Normally Peloton’s cycling shoes are an extra £120, but spend £140 to upgrade to the starter package and you get the shoes, plus a bike mat, dumbbells and water bottle. There’s also the ultimate bundle, which is reduced by £500.

Peloton Bike: was £1,345 , now £1,095 at Peloton Save £250 The original Peloton Bike for a little over £1,000 is an attractive deal, especially since the USP of Peloton is the classes in its app and those are the same no matter which bike you’re riding. Again, spending £140 more on the starter package is worth considering for the included shoes alone, while the ultimate package offers more value.

Peloton Tread: was £3,345 , now £2995 at Peloton Save £350 The Peloton Tread sees as big a reduction as the Peloton Bike+ which makes this excellent treadmill even more appealing. Our Peloton Tread review highlighted the expansive belt, spacious HD screen and powerful motor which runs smoothly for longer periods at its max speed. You can also save with Peloton’s other bundles, which include weights and a mat. The Peloton Tread starter package is reduced by £450, and the ultimate package is reduced by £500.

Peloton Guide: was £225 , now £150 at Peloton Save £75 This camera sits on top of your TV, counts your reps and checks your form. It’s a great addition to your home set-up if you already own dumbbells, or you can include dumbbells and an exercise mat with the starter package (reduced by £150) or ultimate package (reduced by £250).

FAQs

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is the biggest sale event of the year, with retailers cutting prices on a wide range of products. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday is on November 24th in 2023, but deals will be available well in advance of that date.