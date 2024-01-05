Here’s When The Final Batch Of Manchester Marathon Race Places Go On Sale And How To Bag One

For marathon runners, the new year means the start of training for a spring race. If you haven’t got an event in your diary yet, it’s not too late—one of the best UK marathons has revealed when its remaining berths will go on sale.

The final 10% of places in the Manchester Marathon will go on sale Monday January 8th at 6pm, but only to people who have already registered their interest on the website. Thankfully, that’s easy to do and it only requires your name, email address and mobile number, rather than payment details in advance. Head to the Manchester Marathon’s register your interest page to add your name.

At 6pm on Monday you’ll receive an email and/or text message (depending on which box you ticked when you signed up) with a link to pay for your place. The remaining 3,000 places are first come first served so it’s advisable to be ready and waiting when 6pm rolls around.

It’s unlikely to be as competitive as getting your hands on Taylor Swift tickets, but early bird and general entry tickets sold out within 24 hours so you don’t want to hang around.

If you successfully get a place,you’ll need a training plan, and since the Manchester Marathon is held on April 14th 2024 it will need to be a 14-week plan. As luck would have it, Coach’s three plans are all that duration. The beginner marathon training plan requires you to run three times a week, the sub-four marathon training plan schedules four runs a week, and the sub-three marathon training plan will see you running five times a week.

Next job: buying new shoes.

See all of our recommendations in our guide to the best marathon running shoes.