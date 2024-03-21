Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Doesn’t Finish The Final CrossFit Open Workout, Still Qualifies For Quarterfinals

Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr paced her way through CrossFit Open workout 24.3 to progress to the next stage of the CrossFit Games season.

The six-time champ pulled out of the 24.3 live announcement showdown with America’s fittest woman Arielle Loewen on Thursday, March 14, because of a wrist injury. But she was able to post a score before the submission deadline the following Monday to qualify for the quarterfinals next month.

She completed the workout alongside popular CrossFit YouTuber Craig Richey, who posted a video of the pair throwing down on his channel.

“Recently she [Toomey-Orr] has been dealing with a wrist injury and didn’t want to make it any worse,” says Richey.

“So she made the executive decision with Shane [Orr, her husband and coach] for this workout to only get two rounds of the bar muscle-ups, make sure she’s safely in the top 25% and call it a day.”

Toomey-Orr raced through the first five rounds in approximately three minutes, then looked casual as she completed two rounds of seven thrusters and seven bar muscle-ups.

While the CrossFit Open leaderboard is yet to be confirmed, Toomey-Orr’s 24.3 score of 128 reps currently puts her in 11,188th for the workout.

This follows coming in 61st place for the 24.1 workout test one and 10th place for workout 24.2 , resulting in a 2,607th placed finish in the CrossFit Open overall.

The top 25% of individual athletes in each region will be invited to compete in the quarterfinals, up from the top 10% in recent years. Toomey-Orr’s result puts her in the 98th percentile (or top 2%) of athletes worldwide, easily securing her spot.

The quarterfinals are the second stage of the CrossFit Games season. Like the Open, it’s an online competition, but this time it’s to decide which athletes will compete in the semifinals, the first in-person stage of the season. The top 40 male and the top 40 female performers will proceed to the finals.

While the workouts are yet to be revealed, quarterfinal registration begins on April 1, so if you finished in the top 25% in the Open you shouldn’t have long to wait for an invite to drop into your inbox.

The quarterfinals take place between April 17 and April 22, with athletes facing five workouts in prior years.