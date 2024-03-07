What Is CrossFit Open Workout 24.2 And How To Get Your Best Score?

CrossFit Open workout 24.2 has landed, and it’s world’s apart from week one’s lethal pairing of single-arm snatches and burpees.

The workout was revealed by current WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins during 2024’s second CrossFit Open live announcement. The wrestler has competed in the CrossFit Open for the last 12 years, and stepped in for Dave Castro to share the second test—a 20-minute AMRAP of rowing, deadlifts and double-unders—in all its glory.

Two-time fittest man on earth Justin Medeiros and fan favorite Colten Mertens were the first to face the test in Medeiros’ home gym, with their efforts live-streamed on the CrossFit Games website and YouTube channel.

Scroll down to discover how to do CrossFit Open workout 24.2, and find out how to get your best score with top tips from experienced CrossFit coach and head of PZL Programming Alex Conroy.

How To Do CrossFit Open Workout 24.2

As many reps as possible (AMRAP) in 20 minutes of:

Row 300m

Deadlift x10 (185lb/83kg for men and 125lb/56kg for women)

Double-under x50

CrossFit Open workout 24.2 is fairly easy to get your head around compared to last week's confusing twist on CrossFit's popular 21-15-9 format.

It's a 20-minute AMRAP of a 300m row, 10 deadlifts and 50 double-unders. Complete as many rounds and reps of this sequence as you can in 20 minutes, and that's your score. Every 10 meters on the rower is worth one rep. Simple.

How To Do CrossFit Open Workout 24.2 Scaled

As many reps as possible (AMRAP) in 20 minutes of:

Row 300m

Deadlift x10 (135lb/61kg for men and 95lb/43kg for women)

Single-under x50

The scaled version of CrossFit Open workout 24.2 is very similar to the RX one. It's still a 20-minute AMRAP, and you'll still face rowing, deadlifts and skipping.

The only changes are that the barbells you use are lighter (135lb/61kg for men and 95lb/43kg for women) and you'll perform single-unders rather than double-unders.

For the "foundations" version of the test, the workout changes slightly again. You'll perform a 20-minute AMRAP of 30 strokes on the rower, 10 deadlifts and 50 single-unders or jumping jacks.

The listed weights for the deadlifts are 75lb/34kg for men and 55lb/25kg for women.

However, the CrossFit Games website states that this load is a "suggested starting point" and any athlete completing the workout in the foundations division is "free to decrease or increase the load as your skill level allows".

How To Get A Good Score On CrossFit Open Workout 24.2

By CrossFit Open standards, this is a long workout. You won’t be able to go flat out for the full 20 minutes, so it pays to approach this test with a plan of action.

To help you with this, I asked PZL Programming ’s head CrossFit coach Alex Conroy for his advice on how to get your best possible score.

“This workout isn't about winning the first round, it’s about finding a pace that's a little bit uncomfortable, but one you can sustain—remember, 20 minutes is a long time!”

“Try to keep your pace consistent. Don’t fall into the trap of going too hard then sitting with your hands on your knees, as before you know it you’ll have lost 45 seconds. Instead, try to save your big push for the end."

“There are a lot of transitions, so keep these smooth to save yourself valuable seconds. Lay your rope out neatly after each set of double-unders, and keep the foot straps tidy on your rowing machine—don’t stress about getting them really tight at the start of each round, you’ll lose a lot of time if you're messing around with this.”

“The rowing machine is where you’re going to spend the majority of your time during this workout. Remember that, over 300m, holding a 1min 35sec/500m split rather than a 1min 55sec/500m split isn’t going to earn you a huge amount of time, but it sure will spike your heart rate and fatigue you for the rest of the workout.

“Aiming to row at a 500m split pace that’s a couple of seconds slower than your 2km pace was my immediate instinct after seeing this workout."

“Relax your grip on the row during the recovery phase of each stroke.”

“The deadlift loading isn’t too heavy or too light. You could be doing a lot of reps and, when coupled with the row, this will be a lot of work for the muscles in your posterior chain. [To limit fatigue] make sure you warm up thoroughly and focus on moving well throughout.”

“Don’t get to a point where you fall apart on either the deadlifts or the double-unders. Instead, if you need to, plan to break these moves up early and do so on your own terms.”

“Manage your breathing throughout; be purposeful and take a breath or two as you get off the rower to move to the barbell, and do the same before the rope."

What Is A Good Score For CrossFit Open Workout 24.2?

The first recorded scores for CrossFit Open workout 24.2 are 930 reps for Justin Medeiros and 922 reps for Colten Mertens, according to the CrossFit Open leaderboard at the time of writing.

"Both athletes completed over 10 rounds, with Medeiros’ first round taking 1min 46sec and his second round being done by the 3min 35sec mark," says PZL Programming head coach Alex Conroy.

However, unless you have eyes on a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, this summer for the CrossFit Games, you might want to set your sights a little lower.

“For us mere mortals, a solid score will be five to seven rounds," Conroy tells me. "And for those looking to push into that previous quarter-final target, finishing in the top 10 per cent of their division [the cut-off was raised to 25 per cent for the 2024 season], I would anticipate that you'll need to be looking at eight-plus rounds.”

CrossFit Open Workout 24.2 Submission Deadline

You have until 5pm PST on Monday, March 11 (1am GMT on Tuesday, March 12) to submit your scores for CrossFit Open workout 24.2. Before this time, you can redo the workout and resubmit your score as many times as you like.

To enter the annual online fitness competition you first need to register for the Open , which costs $20. You can then submit your score to the online leaderboard.

If you do the workout at a CrossFit-affiliate gym, submitting your score is simple. You just need to add it to the leaderboard via the CrossFit Games app or website, then have it validated by the affiliate manager at the site where you completed it.

If you’re not doing the workout at a CrossFit-affiliate gym, you'll also have to film yourself completing it. The video needs to be uploaded to a common hosting site like YouTube or Vimeo, then there will be a prompt to input the link as you add your score on the CrossFit Games app or website.

Your video may be assessed by the CrossFit internal review team, who can accept, modify or invalidate your score based on whether you meet the set standards for the workout.

The Wodproof app is the easiest way to film your workouts as it comes with a template for each CrossFit Open test including an on-screen timer.