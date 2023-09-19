Try This Six-Move Workout For A Stronger Core And More Defined Abs

There are many benefits of core work and one of those is feeling like you’re a step closer to sculpting a midsection that resembles Chris Hemsworth’s abs (even if you have no plans to reduce your body fat to the point where your six-pack is visible).

When your abs are burning and you’re trying to squeeze out the last few reps of your abs workout, that’s a more motivating benefit than the thought of improved posture.

So, we’ll happily recommend this workout from Jodie McKnight, a trainer at F45 Mill Hill , which will help you develop more defined abs that “pop”, as well as stronger core muscles that offer more support for your body.

How To Do This Workout

This workout is arranged into three circuits with two exercises in each circuit. Perform each exercise for 45 seconds then rest for 20 seconds. Perform each circuit twice in total before moving on to the next one. Rest for one minute between circuits.

Workout Overview

Circuit 1

Crunch Dead bug

Circuit 2

Leg raise Seated leg tuck

Circuit 3

Plank Bicycle crunch

Exercise Guides

Circuit 1

1 Crunch

Time 45sec Rest 20sec

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor and your arms folded across your chest. Exhale, draw your belly button toward your spine to brace your core, then lift your head and shoulders off the floor. Lower under control to the start.

2 Dead bug

Time 45sec Rest 20sec (60sec after second round)

Lie on your back with your arms and thighs held vertically and knees bent at 90°. Lower your right arm behind you and extend and lower your left leg until both limbs are just above the floor. Pause then return to the start under control. Repeat with the opposite arm and leg. Alternate sides with each rep.

Circuit 2

1 Leg raise

Time 45sec Rest 20sec

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides pressed into the floor and your legs extended and held vertically (or as close to vertical as your mobility allows). Brace your core and, keeping your legs straight and your back pressed into the floor throughout, lower them slowly until they are just above the floor. Exhale as you raise your legs back to the start.

2 Seated leg tuck

Time 45sec Rest 20sec (60sec after second round)

Sit with your hands on the floor behind you, your knees bent and feet off the floor, and lean back slightly. Extend your legs and lean back further, making sure you keep your back straight throughout. Exhale as you return to the start.

Circuit 3

1 Plank

Time 45sec Rest 20sec

Adopt the plank position, on your forearms and toes, holding your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Brace your core and hold this position for the duration.

2 Bicycle crunch

Time 45sec Rest 20sec (60sec after second round)

Lie on your back with your shoulders off the floor, your fingers lightly touching the sides of your head, and your legs extended and held just above the floor. Bring your right elbow and left knee to meet then return to the start. Repeat on the other side. Alternate sides with each rep.