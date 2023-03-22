Develop Your Glutes At Home With This Short Kettlebell And Resistance Band Workout

There are plenty of reasons to train your glutes. As well as aesthetic ones, it’s well worth strengthening your glutes to combat the damage done by sitting for long periods.

If you’re in need of a quick, effective glute workout you’ve come to the right place, and better yet, you don’t need to trek to the gym to do this routine. All you need is a kettlebell (or other weight – a dumbbell will also work) and a small looped resistance band. That said, an exercise mat will also be helpful since you’re on your back for the entire workout.

This routine comes from Roxanne Russell, a personal trainer who has a BSc in exercise, physical activity and health, and shares workouts on her YouTube channel Workout With Roxanne (opens in new tab).

Watch Russell’s glute-building follow-along workout video and take note of her form for each movement.

Russell’s routine moves between 45 seconds of work and 15 seconds of rest, using the kettlebell to add resistance.

The workout runs through variations of the glute bridge, one of the first glute exercises most people learn but one that remains a challenge if you add weight and maintain tension as Russell does. Bridges also recruit your core muscles which, in partnership with strong glutes, can help people who experience lower-back pain.

If you don’t have any equipment at home, you can still get a good session in with this bodyweight glutes workout which uses Pilates techniques. It’s well worth adding free weights to your home set-up if you want to train your glutes without maintaining an expensive gym membership, because the glutes are large and respond well to heavy loads. Our selections of the best kettlebells and best dumbbells have recommendations for all budgets and training styles. At the very least it’s worth browsing our picks of the best resistance bands since it’s such an affordable piece of equipment, and you can add this resistance band glutes workout and home glutes workout to your regime.