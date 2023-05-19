Get Results Training Twice A Week With This Six-Move Dumbbell Workout For Women

You don’t need to live in the gym to hit your fitness goals. For many people, a couple of dumbbell workouts each week will be enough to build strength and muscle.

“Many of my clients only train twice a week as this suits their busy lifestyle,” says Ryan Atkin, head coach of female-focused training company Real World Results (opens in new tab).

“For this, I’d always recommend two full-body workouts. That way, you maximize recruitment of each muscle group across the body and increase your chances of amazing physical changes.”

Atkin has provided a muscle-building (or hypertrophy training) workout he would use as part of a twice-weekly training plan. All you need is a pair of dumbbells, making it a great option for people who are beginning to get fit at home. If you don’t have a pair of dumbbells, we recommend buying an adjustable pair, which allows you to select from a range of weight settings. Our round-up of the best dumbbells can guide you to the best set for you.

And while a pair of adjustable dumbbells represent a large upfront cost, we have enough free workouts to make sure you make the most of your investment. For instance, we have a 15-minute dumbbell circuit, 30-minute dumbbell workout and dumbbell HIIT workout, among many others.

How To Do This Workout

This workout is designed using straight sets. Complete the specified repetitions, or reps, of the first exercise, and then rest for your chosen period of time. That’s one set. Repeat that sequence until you’ve completed all the sets for that exercise, then move on to the next exercise.

Atkins has given a range for the period of time you can rest for. This means you can adjust the intensity of the workout to suit you. Try to pick a rest period and stick to it throughout the workout. If in doubt, start with two minutes, and reduce it the next time you attempt the workout.

Atkins has provided video form guides. Click the title of each exercise to read our exercise form guides.

1 Goblet squat

Sets 4 Reps 10 Rest 1-2min

“This kind of exercise [a compound exercise] gives you the most bang for your buck,” says Atkin. “Goblet squats work your quads, calves, glutes and core, as well as your arms and grip as you hold on to the weight.”

2 Dumbbell row

Sets 4 Reps 10 Rest 1-2min

“Although the dumbbell row mainly focuses on your back muscles, it also provides a solid upper-body workout by activating several other muscle groups, including your chest, core, glutes, lower back, biceps and triceps,” Atkin says.

3 Hip thrust

Sets 3 Reps 10 Rest 1-2min

The hip thrust is a glute-focused exercise that can be performed with a dumbbell or a barbell as in Atkins’ video above. To use a dumbbell, simply place a dumbbell on your hips and rest your back on a sturdy platform, like a sofa.

“Strong glutes carry over to so many areas of life,” says Atkins. These muscles are used to propel your body forward, improving your acceleration and power when sprinting.

”You’ll not only develop stronger glutes, but also build back strength and improve your balance. Many of my clients have also noted less knee pain.”

4 Lateral raise

Sets 3 Reps 12 Rest 1-2min

“Lateral raises help with muscle development in the shoulders,” Atkin says. “They help increase your shoulder mobility, range of motion and stability—they’ve been a staple in my programs for years now.”

Sets 3 Reps 12 Rest 1-2min

“Triceps kick-backs target the triceps, but they can also enhance stability and flexibility in your shoulders and arms,” says Atkin. “Increasing upper-body strength here is super transferable to everyday activities like lifting heavy shopping bags.”

6 Plank

Sets 3 Reps Max hold Rest 1-2min

“The plank is one of the greatest core exercises of all time,” Atkin says. Although, he warns, it is only at its most effective when executed properly.

“The forearm plank is a functional movement that trains the abs and core to support the spine in day-to-day activities. It can improve posture and reverse the negative effects of sitting at a desk all day. Having a stronger core can also enhance other exercises, like your squats, rows and more.”