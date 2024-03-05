Full-Body No-Equipment Workout To Strengthen The Most Important Muscles

Many of us have favorite workouts we return to time and again, workouts we know are building strength in the most-needed areas and that don’t require specialist equipment.

This workout from PT Ollie Thompson deserves a place on any list of favorite workouts. It’s a five-move equipment-free workout that targets all your muscle groups. “When combined, these exercises are excellent for building a strong core and posterior chain,” says Thompson. The posterior chain is the collection of muscles that run down the back of your body and are essential for good posture.

“The glute bridge and reverse lunge target muscles on the back of the legs, including the glutes and hamstrings. This makes the workout particularly beneficial if you're struggling with a stiff lower back, making it an ideal session to perform after a long period of sitting at a desk or traveling.”

And because it’s a bodyweight workout, it can be done virtually anywhere and in next to no time. “Bodyweight workouts are highly efficient,” says Thompson. “You can complete a lot of exercises within a short period making them especially valuable for people short on time.”

Full-Body No-Equipment Workout

1 Push-up to pike

(Image credit: Ollie Thompson)

Reps 10-12

Start in a high plank position, with your hands under your shoulders, arms extended, body in a straight line from head to heels, feet hip-width apart and your core engaged. Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the floor, then push through your hands. As you rise, push your hips up and backwards so your body forms an inverted V. Return to the high plank position.

2 Side plank with rotation

(Image credit: Ollie Thompson)

Reps 15 each side

Lie on your side with your lower forearm on the floor, elbow directly underneath your shoulder and both feet on the floor, one in front of the other. Lift your hips until your body is in a straight line. Extend your top arm up straight up, then bring the arm down and through the gap between your body and the floor, rotating your torso. Pause, then return to the starting position. Do all your reps on one side then switch sides.

3 Alternating reverse lunge

(Image credit: Ollie Thompson)

Reps 15 each side

From standing, step backward and bend both knees to lower until your rear knee is just above the floor. Push through your front foot to return to the start. Repeat on the other side, alternating sides with each rep.

4 Long lever plank

(Image credit: Ollie Thompson)

Time 20-30sec

Start in a low plank position, on your forearms and balls of your feet, with your elbows directly underneath your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to heels. With your core and glutes engaged, walk your feet backward until your elbows are in line with your forehead. Hold for the allotted time, maintaining the position of your body, then release.

5 Single-leg glute bridge

(Image credit: Ollie Thompson)

Reps 15 each side

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your arms by your sides. Lift your right foot off the floor, keeping your knee bent. Push through your left foot to raise your butt until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your left knee. Pause then lower your butt back to the floor. Perform all your reps on one side then switch sides.