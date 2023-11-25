You Need Just Six Moves And Two Dumbbells For A Quick Sweat
When you’re short on time but still want to exercise, a full-body routine is a lifesaver—just grab some dumbbells and get moving
Short on time very much describes my week (life is busy for a fitness writer during Black Friday). But I still want to keep active and keep my body moving, so I returned to a session I first used when I was tapering ahead of my first marathon.
It’s from Elise Young, a NCSF and CFSC certified trainer and former college basketball player, and all I needed were a pair of dumbbells.
I did this one at my gym so I could easily change the weight between each movement, but if you don’t have a gym membership a set of adjustable dumbbells will do the trick. As luck would have it, there’s a Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount on the pair which tops Coach’s selection of the best dumbbells.
I alternated between light and medium dumbbells (8-14kg), using the heavier set for movements such as the squat press and lunge press and lighter for my weaker exercises like the renegade row with push-up. Young says to focus on good form for this routine, so by going down in weight I found this much easier to do.
Young doesn’t provide rest periods, but I took 15 seconds of rest between each movement and 30 seconds after each set.
I found the best thing about this workout was how it worked my entire body in a relatively short space of time. By the time I was halfway through set three my muscles had that tired achy feeling that I was hoping to achieve.
If you're looking for more full-body workouts, Coach has plenty to offer. If time is against you, try this 20-minute full-body workout. This full-body dumbbell workout is a great option for building muscle, while those with plenty of experience in the weights room may like this barbell full-body workout.
Lois Mackenzie is a fitness writer working on news, features, reviews and buying guides for Coach and sister site Fit&Well. Lois is a hill walker and avid runner who has just completed her first marathon.
