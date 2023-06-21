London Marathon Reveals Ballot Result Date For 2024 Race
More than half a million London Marathon hopefuls will soon have the answer they’ve been waiting for as organisers have finally revealed the ballot result date for the 2024 race
The 2024 London Marathon ballot opened the day before this year’s marathon and closed just six and a half days later. According to London Marathon Events, entries to the ballot crossed the half million mark for the first time with a total of 578,374 people entering the draw. The previous record was 457,861 applications for the 2020 London Marathon.
When are the London Marathon 2024 ballot results announced?
Event organisers have announced that the ballot result will be revealed on Thursday 6th July, so hopeful entrants have less than two weeks to wait.
How will I find out my London Marathon 2024 ballot result?
Your ballot result will be sent to the email address you registered with when you entered. All entrants will receive their result on the same day, but if past years are a guide, not necessarily at the same time.
What should I do if I’m successful in the London Marathon 2024 ballot?
Once you’ve stopped screaming with excitement and messaging friends, pay for your place to secure it. The 2024 entry fee is £69.99 for UK entrants. International entrants have to pay £146 which includes a £20 carbon offset levy.
Then, read this advice about what to do once you get a London Marathon spot. (Spoilers: start running regularly so the start of a marathon training plan doesn’t come as a shock).
If you’re unsure whether you’re able to take up the place, consider claiming the place then deferring it. Our guide to the London Marathon deferrals has more information.
What should I do if I’m unsuccessful in the London Marathon 2024 ballot?
The ballot isn’t the only way to get a place at the London Marathon. If you’re happy to commit to raising a set amount of money, there are lots of London Marathon charity places to apply for. You also have until 20th September 2023 to achieve a Good For Age qualifying time.
Lois Mackenzie
