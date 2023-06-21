London Marathon Reveals Ballot Result Date For 2024 Race

Once you’ve stopped screaming with excitement and messaging friends, pay for your place to secure it. The 2024 entry fee is £69.99 for UK entrants. International entrants have to pay £146 which includes a £20 carbon offset levy.

Then, read this advice about what to do once you get a London Marathon spot. (Spoilers: start running regularly so the start of a marathon training plan doesn’t come as a shock).

If you’re unsure whether you’re able to take up the place, consider claiming the place then deferring it. Our guide to the London Marathon deferrals has more information.