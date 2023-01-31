The Royal Parks Half Marathon 2023 Ballot Is Open Until 9th February

The ballot for the Royal Parks Half Marathon 2023 is now open, and you have until Thursday to get your name into the hat for a spot in the race, which takes place on Sunday 8th October.

It’s free to enter the ballot (opens in new tab), with those who do having a one in seven chance of bagging a race place according to the organisers. You can increase your odds by paying for your place up front, which then means you enter a second-chance ballot if you’re unsuccessful in the first draw. If you miss out again your entry fee will be donated to the Royal Parks charity.

The results of the main ballot will be announced on Monday 13th February and if successful you then have to register your place by Monday 20th February. The results of the second-chance ballot will be announced on Wednesday 22nd February. That gives you plenty of time to plan your training. Choose one of our 16-week half marathon training plans and you’ll start on 19th June.

There are, of course, other ways to secure a spot. There are plenty of charities offering places in the Royal Parks Half Marathon in return for fundraising. Here’s the official list of charities with Royal Parks Half race places (opens in new tab). Even if you do get a place through the ballot, it is well worth raising anything you can for charity.

The Royal Parks Half is one of the UK’s best half marathons and one of London’s most scenic. While the London Landmarks Half Marathon in the spring also runs through central London and takes in sights such as Trafalgar Square, only the Royal Parks takes runners through Hyde Park, Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens.

While the route narrows somewhat through the parks, making it less attractive to PB hunters who may find themselves held up in congested stretches, the atmosphere and support make it an event every distance runner should have on their bucket list.

Enter the ballot (opens in new tab) | Free to enter, race place £59, plus £4.95 admin fee