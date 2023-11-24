Save $500 On The Bowflex VeloCore With This Black Friday Exercise Bike Deal

The Bowflex Velocore is not like other exercise bikes. It has a clever design that allows you to tilt from side to side to make the ride feel more realistic, as well as engaging your core more than other indoor bikes.

It’s one of the best exercise bikes we’ve tested, but expensive, so to see it reduced by a huge $500 in the Black Friday sales is certainly welcome, with both Bowflex and Best Buy selling the Velocore for $1,299.

Bowflex Velocore: was $1,799 , now $1,299 at Bowflex Save $500 The Bowflex Velocore is reduced by $500 at both Best Buy and Bowflex, a big saving on an expensive but very impressive bike. The Velocore has a built-in screen you can follow workouts on and can lean from side to side to engage your core and better mimic outdoor cycling. Price Match: Best Buy $1,299

The Velocore available at this price has a 16in touchscreen mounted on the console, upon which you can see the JRNY app (two-month membership included), which contains guided workouts and scenic rides. You can also watch streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ on the screen, if you have a subscription, and connect the bike to third-party apps like Peloton and Zwift.

We gave the Bowflex Velocore a 4.5-star review, with its ability to lean and the third-party connectivity helping it to stand out from rivals like the Peloton Bike+. And rest assured you can also lock the bike in position and use it like a normal exercise bike, if you tire of leaning to and fro on your indoor rides.