Black Friday Fitbit Deals Begin With $50 Off The Fitbit Sense 2

Black Friday 2023 might not be until November 24th, but the Fitbit deals are already cropping up, with a $50 discount on the top-of-the-range Fitbit Sense 2 the standout so far. We’ll be keeping an eye out for all the best Black Friday Fitbit deals throughout November, and rounding them up here.

The Fitbit Sense 2 always looked ripe for big discounts, given that Google, who owns Fitbit, has recently launched the Pixel 2 smartwatch, which now stands out as the best fitness smartwatch with Fitbit health tracking. The Fitbit Charge 5 is another tracker we expect to be in the sales, with the Charge 6 now available.

US Black Friday Fitbit Deals: Editor’s Picks

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.95 , now $198.04 at Amazon Save $51.91 The $299.95 listed price for the Sense 2 on Amazon is a little high—its MSRP is now $249.95, but this is still the biggest discount available on Fitbit’s top smartwatch. You can also get the Sense 2 for less than $200 at several other outlets if you prefer, including Fitbit direct, Target and Best Buy.

Fitbit Luxe: was $99.95 , now $79.95 at Fitbit Save $20 You can get $20 off the Fitbit Luxe in multiple places in the early Black Friday sales, with Amazon and Best Buy also reducing it to $79.95. It’s a great price for the attractive tracker, which has a bright AMOLED screen and tracks your stress, sleep, and activities.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.99 , now $139.95 at Amazon Save $10.04 I’d expect to see the Fitbit Charge 5 reduced by even more than this over the course of the Black Friday sales period, but if you want to pick it up now you can get $10 off at Amazon. The Charge 6 is an upgrade on the 5, with a button and Google apps like Maps and Wallet, but the older tracker is still a great option for tracking your daily activity and sleep.

