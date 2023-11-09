Black Friday Fitbit Deals Begin With $50 Off The Fitbit Sense 2
The Fitbit Black Friday deals are already coming thick and fast, with the Sense 2 smartwatch reduced by $50
Black Friday 2023 might not be until November 24th, but the Fitbit deals are already cropping up, with a $50 discount on the top-of-the-range Fitbit Sense 2 the standout so far. We’ll be keeping an eye out for all the best Black Friday Fitbit deals throughout November, and rounding them up here.
The Fitbit Sense 2 always looked ripe for big discounts, given that Google, who owns Fitbit, has recently launched the Pixel 2 smartwatch, which now stands out as the best fitness smartwatch with Fitbit health tracking. The Fitbit Charge 5 is another tracker we expect to be in the sales, with the Charge 6 now available.
Quick Links
🇺🇸 US Links
Amazon: Save $50 on the Fitbit Sense 2 and $20 on the Fitbit Luxe
Best Buy: Grab the same deals on the Sense 2 and Luxe
Fitbit: Deals on the Sense 2 and Luxe direct from Fitbit
Target: Discounts on the Luxe and Sense 2
Walmart: Deals across the Fitbit range
🇬🇧 UK Links
Amazon: Fitbit deals updated daily
Fitbit: Check for deals direct from Fitbit
Currys PC World: Discounts on the Fitbit Versa 3 and more
John Lewis: Check for Fitbit deals
Argos: Discounts across the Fitbit range
US Black Friday Fitbit Deals: Editor’s Picks
Fitbit Sense 2: was
$249.95, now $198.04 at Amazon
Save $51.91 The $299.95 listed price for the Sense 2 on Amazon is a little high—its MSRP is now $249.95, but this is still the biggest discount available on Fitbit’s top smartwatch. You can also get the Sense 2 for less than $200 at several other outlets if you prefer, including Fitbit direct, Target and Best Buy.
Fitbit Luxe: was
$99.95, now $79.95 at Fitbit
Save $20 You can get $20 off the Fitbit Luxe in multiple places in the early Black Friday sales, with Amazon and Best Buy also reducing it to $79.95. It’s a great price for the attractive tracker, which has a bright AMOLED screen and tracks your stress, sleep, and activities.
Fitbit Charge 5: was
$149.99, now $139.95 at Amazon
Save $10.04 I’d expect to see the Fitbit Charge 5 reduced by even more than this over the course of the Black Friday sales period, but if you want to pick it up now you can get $10 off at Amazon. The Charge 6 is an upgrade on the 5, with a button and Google apps like Maps and Wallet, but the older tracker is still a great option for tracking your daily activity and sleep.
FAQs
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is a global sales event that takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
When is Black Friday 2023?
In 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24th, but the sales start well in advance of this date.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 is on November 27th. It’s the Monday after Black Friday and usually marks the end of the sales.
