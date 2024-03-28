Garmin Software Update Brings Host Of New Features—Here Are The Devices That Benefit

The Garmin Epix Pro is one of the devices which gets all of the new features

Garmin has rolled out a free software update to many of its watches, including the Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix 2.

The headline new feature is automatic transitions during multisport activities such as triathlons and duathlons. When using these modes, compatible Garmins will sense when you transition between swimming, cycling and running, and automatically record the transition and switch your data screen to the correct sport mode.

This is a feature that is already available on Wahoo and Apple sports watches, and it means you won’t have to remember to hit any buttons during your transition. If you’re worried that the watch might transition incorrectly, there are methods to undo it, like long-pressing the lap button, and you can also turn the feature off and manually transition.

The automatic transition feature can be turned on and off (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Another feature in the update is a new database of over 10,000 running tracks being added to watches, which will be used when you select track mode for your runs. The database means you won’t have to calibrate the watch by running a few laps to get accurate distance data during your run—the watch will already know you’re at a track.

I use track mode regularly on my Garmin and the highly-accurate distance data makes it easier to pace long reps. Not having to calibrate a new track will be a small but useful quality-of-life improvement.

The Lap Undo feature in action (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

As will another new feature—Lap Undo. If you hit the lap button by mistake during an activity you have eight seconds to undo it by pressing the down button (bottom left). This only works for manual laps for now, you can’t undo automatic laps or use the feature when following a structured workout on the watch.

Other new features included in the update are a jump rope activity mode, and Garmin’s sleep coach, which recommends the amount of sleep you need that day based on sleep history and your activity levels. The watch will only recommend between seven and nine hours of sleep, so it’s not going to suggest wild changes to your routine, but it might be a useful prompt to sleep more when training a lot.

Garmin’s sleep coach recommends when you need a little extra shut-eye (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The following devices receive all of the new software features detailed above:

Garmin Fenix 7

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

Garmin Epix 2

Garmin Epix Pro

Garmin Enduro 2

Garmin Forerunner 255, 265, 955 and 965

Garmin Tactix 7

Garmin Tactix 7 AMOLED

Garmin Marq 2

Garmin Quatix 7

Garmin Quatix 7 Pro

Garmin D2 Mach 1

Garmin D2 Mach 1 Pro

The Garmin Venu 3 and Vivoactive 5 already have the sleep coach feature, and gains the jump rope activity.

The Garmin Lily 2 has the jump rope activity added.

The new Garmin Forerunner 165 will soon receive all the updates, bar the multisport automatic transition feature.

How To Download The New Software

These features have been available as part of Garmin’s public beta testing program, but will now be rolling out across all compatible watches automatically.

Software updates automatically when your device connects to the Garmin Connect app, but this may not happen immediately. The Garmin website states that it may take a few days.