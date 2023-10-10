Grab The Garmin Epix 2 At Its Lowest Ever Price In Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Sale

The Garmin Epix 2 was one of the watches to look out for in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, and Amazon has delivered with the biggest discount we’ve ever seen on the watch: Both the steel and titanium models are reduced by $150 in the US.

While Garmin Epix 2 is no longer the top model in the Epix line—that honor belongs to the Garmin Epix Pro , which launched this year—the Epix 2 has been updated with all the latest and best features Garmin offers. It’s undoubtedly still one of the best sports watches available from any brand, with a bright AMOLED display, music storage and maps, and the most impressive sports tracking and training analysis on the market.

Garmin Epix 2: was $899.99 , now $649.99 at Amazon Save $150 Both the steel and titanium models of the Garmin Epix 2 are reduced by $150 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, the biggest discount we’ve seen on the Epix 2. We’ve highlighted the deal on the titanium watch, which is more expensive but offers more accurate multi-band GPS tracking as well as the more rugged titanium bezel and sapphire crystal screen.

We saw the Epix 2 reduced by $100 in the Prime Day sale in July, a great deal at the time, but Amazon has gone $50 better for Big Deal Days. You can get either the steel model of the Epix 2 for $549.99, reduced from $699.99, or the titanium mode for $649.99, down from $799.99.

The benefits of the titanium model extend beyond its lighter, hardier titanium bezel and sapphire crystal screen, because only the sapphire models of the Epix 2 have multi-band GPS tracking. Garmin’s multi-band tracking is the most accurate from any brand, and while the all-systems-on GPS mode on the steel Epix 2 is still good, it’s not as impressive.

Unfortunately for those hunting for deals in the UK, it’s only the steel model that’s included in the Prime Big Deal Days sale on Amazon UK. It’s an excellent deal though, with the watch reduced from £599.99 to £509.99, the cheapest we’ve seen it.