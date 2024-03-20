Polar Grit X2 Pro Release Date Announced—AMOLED Adventure Watch To Rival The Garmin Epix Ships In April

The Polar Grit X2 Pro has been unveiled, and the updates Polar has made should see it compete with the best sports watches on the market. The AMOLED watch has a durable design tested to military standards and is packed full of the best features Polar has to offer.

These features include topographical maps with turn-by-turn directions from Komoot (the ability to sync with Strava routes is also on the way), dual-band GPS tracking with a new signal-boosting antenna under the watch’s bezel, and a handy built-in flashlight.

Many of these features were introduced on the Polar Vantage V3, which came out in late 2023, but the Grit X2 Pro sets itself apart with some unique features such as vertical speed and average ascent speed—useful stats for those running and hiking in the mountains.

The Polar Grit X2 Pro adds average ascent speed (VAM, left) and vertical speed to its offering (Image credit: Polar)

The Grit X2 Pro comes preloaded with maps for Europe and the US, with other regions available to download for free, and it will show a breadcrumb trail of your route during activities, a useful feature for retracing your steps that has been strangely absent since Polar first launched maps on the Vantage V3.

(Image credit: Polar)

The 1.39in AMOLED touchscreen is the same dimensions as the display on the Vantage V3, while using sapphire crystal to be more durable than the Vantage’s gorilla glass display. It will be a major upgrade for the Grit X2 Pro and the battery life on the watch is still strong despite the new display. The Grit X2 Pro will last up to 10 days in watch mode and offers 43 hours of activity tracking in its performance mode using dual-band GPS, with an eco training mode extending the battery life to 140 hours.

The Polar Grit X2 Pro can take ECG (left) and SpO2 (right) readings (Image credit: Polar)

There is also a built-in compass on the watch and an array of sensors to track things like your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. The Grit X2 Pro can also take an ECG (though it’s not medically certified) and measure your skin temperature.

The Polar Grit X2 Pro will be available to pre-order on the Polar US and Polar UK websites from today until Tuesday, April 2, with the watch then going on general sale on Wednesday, April 3.

The standard steel version of the watch comes in black or gray and costs $749.90/£649, while the titanium Polar Grit X2 Pro Titan is $869.90/£749.