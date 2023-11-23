The Fitbit Luxe Helped Me To Be More Active Every Day And It’s Just $79 For Black Friday

The sleek and attractive Fitbit Luxe is by far the most elegant fitness tracker around. It’s also currently reduced in Amazon’s Black Friday sale—a deal that makes this tracker even more desirable than usual.

The Luxe offers a useful combination of activity, health and sleep tracking. I wore it for my Fitbit Luxe review and found it gave me the nudge I needed to be more active every day. The AMOLED screen may be small but it’s bright and colorful, and the Luxe also has stress tracking and provides mindfulness breathing exercises that you can follow on the tracker.

US DEAL Fitbit Luxe: was $99.95 , now $79.95 at Amazon Save $20 You can get $20 off the Fitbit Luxe in multiple places in the Black Friday sales, with Fitbit and Best Buy also reducing it to $79.95. It’s a great price for the attractive tracker, which has a bright AMOLED screen and tracks your stress, sleep and activity. Price check: Fitbit $79.95 | Best Buy $79.95

UK readers will be pleased to know they can enjoy a similar saving.

UK DEAL Fitbit Luxe: was £99.99 , now £79 at Amazon Save £20.99 Amazon is offering a great price for the attractive tracker in the Black Friday sales. The sleek device has a bright AMOLED screen and tracks your stress, sleep and activities.

Amazon gives the RRP as $129.95/£129.95 but that’s no longer true, as Fitbit now has the MSRP set at $99.95/£99.99. Regardless of the starting price, the sale price represents good value. Plus, you’ll get six months of Fitbit Premium membership included, which costs $80/£80 for a year.

The Fitbit Luxe gorjana special edition is also reduced. (Image credit: Fitbit)

The silicon strap the Luxe comes with is comfortable and unobtrusive, but I’d opt to pair it with a stylish mesh strap, reduced to $6.39, for a more stylish look.

Fitbit is offering a bigger discount on the special edition gorjana soft gold stainless steel parker link bracelet, taking $80 off the MSRP.

It’s a great tracker for daily activity and health stats, but the Luxe doesn’t have built-in GPS (it uses your phone’s signal), and the screen is a little small to work as a running watch. If that’s a dealbreaker but your heart is set on a Fitbit, look at the Fitbit Versa 4, currently reduced to $149 on Amazon. It’s a great all-round tracker that will track your runs and other outside activities with built-in GPS.

Keep up with the latest discounts with our coverage of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals.