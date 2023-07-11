The Garmin Epix 2 Is The Cheapest It’s Ever Been For Amazon Prime Day

The Garmin Epix 2 was my favorite sports watch of 2022 and I’ve used it to track three marathons plus countless other events. Garmin recently launched the Epix Pro watches, which come in different sizes and have built-in flashlights, but the new models are only minor updates on the Garmin Epix 2 and in my review of the Epix Pro I said the older watch offered better value if you could find it in a sale.

Such a sale has now arrived—the Garmin Epix 2 is significantly discounted in the Amazon Prime Day extravaganza. Both the steel and titanium versions of the Epix 2 have been reduced to the lowest price I’ve ever seen them, and they are the standout sports watch deal available this Prime Day.

The Garmin Epix 2 steel watch is now $599.99 down from $899.99, while the titanium watch is $699.99 down from $999.99. Both are excellent watches, but I would opt for the titanium one myself despite the extra outlay.

Garmin Epix 2: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Amazon Save $300 This is the cheapest I've ever seen the titanium model of the Epix 2, which is worth the extra $100 compared to the steel model because it's lighter, more durable, and offers multi-band GPS tracking for greater accuracy.

There are two main reasons for this. The first is that by using titanium for the bezel and back case, the watch becomes significantly lighter, and it’s also more durable than the steel watch. It also has a sapphire screen, which is hardier than the gorilla glass on the steel model.

The second, and more important reason, is that the titanium watch offers multi-band GPS tracking, which you don’t get on the steel model. This multi-band mode is a little more demanding with regards to battery life, but in my experience it does deliver more accurate pace and distance tracking, especially in tricky GPS environments like under tree cover or among tall buildings.

You don’t need to worry about either model of the Garmin Epix 2 missing out on any software features that arrived with the Epix Pro models, such as Garmin’s new hill score and endurance score performance metrics, because these are being rolled back to the older watch.

I hoped to see the Garmin Epix 2 drop to $700 in the Prime Day sales, and Amazon has actually done better than that, since the steel model is just $600. It’s a top deal on one of the best sports watches available whether you opt for steel or titanium, but the latter is a worthy upgrade for $100.