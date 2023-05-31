The Garmin Epix 2 Pro’s Most Exciting New Features Ranked After 10 Days Of Testing

When the Garmin Epix 2 launched in early 2022 it immediately established itself as one of the best sports watches, bringing the same features as the Garmin Fenix 7 to a watch with a bright AMOLED display.

With the Garmin Epix 2 Pro range, released on the same day as the Garmin Fenix Pro, Garmin has made a few notable updates to the watch and expanded the range of sizes available. I’ve been testing the watch for 10 days ahead of its launch and there are certainly some impressive new features on the watch. However, my testing has been limited by not being able to link the Epix 2 Pro to Garmin Connect.

Garmin Epix 2 Pro: Price And Availability

The Garmin Epix 2 Pro launched on 31st May 2023 and starts at $899.99 in the US and £829.99 in the UK for the standard model of the watch, with the most expensive models in the range costing $1,099.99/£1,099.99. The Garmin Epix 2 now costs from $699.99/£709.99 to $799.99/£779.99.

Garmin Epix 2, left, and Garmin Epix Pro (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

What’s New?

1. Heart Rate Monitor

The most important design update is the new heart rate monitor on the watch, which Garmin says should deliver better tracking. So far I’ve been very impressed with the heart rate monitor, which has barely missed a beat across eight runs and several other workouts, delivering impressively similar readings compared with a chest strap.

The Epix 2 Pro will still sometimes throw up an odd heart rate for the first couple of minutes of an activity, and it lags very slightly behind a chest strap’s reading during intervals. But across the workouts I’ve done it’s been close to being on the money.

There are caveats here. I’ve not done enough testing to declare that you can ditch a chest strap, and all my testing has been in warm weather, when optical heart rate monitors tend to perform better.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

2. Three Sizes

There are three sizes in the Garmin Epix 2 Pro range, which mirror the sizing on the Fenix range: 42mm, 47mm and 51 cases, with the middle model matching the Garmin Epix 2.

The watches all have AMOLED touchscreens. The 42mm model’s screen is 1.2in, the 47mm watch’s screen is 1.3in, and the 51mm watch has a 1.4in screen. The standard Epix 2 Pro models have a stainless steel bezel and case back and have Gorilla glass screens, while the sapphire models use titanium for the bezel and back and have sapphire crystal screens.

I’ve been testing the 47mm Epix 2 Pro, which is the same in many ways as the Epix 2. It’s the 51mm model that might be the most interesting because of the impressive battery life it offers. The 42mm is a great addition to the range for those with smaller wrists, though it loses out on battery life.

3. Battery Life On The Larger Size

The battery life on the 47mm Epix Pro is exactly the same as on the Epix 2, while the smaller 42mm Epix 2 Pro offers less juice, as you’d expect. What I didn’t expect was just how much more battery life you get with the 51mm Epix 2 Pro, which will last 11 days in watch mode even with the always-on screen enabled.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Battery life on the three sizes of the Garmin Epix 2 Pro Row 0 - Cell 0 Garmin Epix Pro 42mm Garmin Epix Pro 47mm Garmin Epix Pro 51mm Watch mode 10 days/4 days always-on 16 days/6 days always-on 31 days/11 days always-on GPS-only 28 hours/20 hours always-on 42 hours/30 hours always-on 82 hours/58 hours always-on All-systems GPS 21 hours/16 hours always-on 32 hours/24 hours always-on 62 hours/48 hours always-on All-systems GPS + music 6 hours 10 hours 17 hours Multi-band GPS 13 hours/10 hours always-on 20 hours/15 hours always-on 38 hours/30 hours always-on

This makes the 51mm watch the most interesting device in the Epix 2 Pro range for me, because as far as I can tell there’s nothing else available from any brand that can offer this kind of battery life with an AMOLED screen, even before you consider the top-tier feature set you get from Garmin.

The 47mm Epix 2 Pro I am testing has lived up to or slightly exceeded Garmin’s estimates, lasting just over six days with the always-on screen enabled. However, I don’t yet have the watch linked to Garmin Connect so notifications aren’t coming into the watch and it isn’t syncing data to the app. I’d expect the watches to hit Garmin’s numbers when linked up, just not exceed them.

4. Hill Score And Endurance Score

The two big new software features on the Garmin Epix 2 Pro are hill score and endurance score. Both of these are color-coded scores, and assess how good you are at running hills and sustaining long efforts in any sport, respectively.

It takes two weeks for the watch to assess your hill and endurances scores, though if you can link them to Garmin Connect and have used a Garmin watch in the past, it will use your existing training to estimate them. I only had the watches for 10 days before launch and didn’t have Garmin Connect access so I still don’t have my scores, but it’s easy to see how they will be useful scores to track over time if you’re training for hilly or long events.

Both hill score and endurance score, along with the other software updates on the Epix 2 Pro, will roll out to the Epix 2 as well.

5. Flashlights

The other notable change in design is that all models of the Epix 2 Pro have a built-in LED flashlight, which has four brightness settings plus a red light mode. This light is surprisingly bright and while it isn’t something I’ve needed to use much in my testing of the Epix Pro so far, in the past the same flashlight on the Fenix 7X and Garmin Enduro 2 has come in useful as an extra light outside after dark.

6. Multi-Band GPS As Standard

All models of the Epix 2 Pro offer multi-band GPS tracking, which was only available on the sapphire version of the Epix 2. Garmin’s multi-band tracking is the most accurate I’ve come across and that’s been the case with the Epix 2 Pro so far in all my outdoor activities.

7. Red Shift Mode

The new watches have a red shift mode to change the colors on the display to shades of red late in the day, which will reduce any impact of the screen on your sleep cycles. It’s not something I’ve been able to test so far, but a good idea.

8. New Map Features

Another new feature I was not able to test without Garmin Connect access is weather forecast overlays on the maps during activities, so you can see what the upcoming weather is without leaving the map screen. There is also some new relief shading on the maps to make them clearer, though I didn’t notice much difference in comparison with the Epix 2.

The Up Ahead feature for runners will also now show certain checkpoints on the map itself during activities, so you can see when the next aid station is during an ultramarathon, for example.

9. New Sports Modes

Basketball, horseback riding and football are among the new sports modes on the Epix 2 Pro, which will delight fans of those activities.