Grab The Garmin Forerunner 955 At A Knockdown Price In The Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is available at a great price in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, with a $100 discount available on what is one of the best sports watches. Garmin is also offering the deal directly, which is handy as stock is already low on Amazon.

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499.99 , <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=156524&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Triathletes-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTTD27P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> now $399.99 at Amazon Save $100 This a great deal on an excellent watch, with the $100 discount also <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100577555-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/777655/pn/010-02638-10" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">available with Garmin directly. The Forerunner 955 is an excellent multisport watch with useful features like music storage and maps on top of its outstanding sports tracking. It’s an older watch, but still up to date with Garmin’s best features.

While the Garmin Forerunner 955 is an older watch and has been superseded by the Garmin Forerunner 965, it is still up to date with Garmin’s key features. The main difference between it and the 965 is the AMOLED screen on the latter, so if you’re happy with the LCD screen of the 955, which does help to boost battery life, then the older watch is the better value pick.

That’s especially the case when it’s reduced by $100, so it’s no surprise that the stock is already low on Amazon. If you’re looking for a great multisport watch in the sales and want maps on board to help with navigation, this is the best deal I expect to see.