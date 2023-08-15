Get Up To 70% Off Castore’s Premium Gear In The End-Of-Season Sale

Clear your diary, because you’re going to need some time to make sure you get the most out of the Castore end of season sale. This is a rare chance to get gear from the British brand at a significant discount, which is welcome given that Castore’s clothes don’t come cheap, and there’s a huge amount of stuff included.

Whether you’re looking for sports gear or leisure wear, there’s a lot to choose from, and with discounts of up to 70% across the clothes in the sale you can overhaul both your casual and sports wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Castore End Of Season Sale: Up To 70% Off Castore is not messing about with its end-of-season sale, which contains hundreds of items from across its sports and leisure wear. We’ve never seen such a big sale from the brand, so it’s worth taking advantage of. While there is a lot of gear available, there’s not always a huge range of sizes going for individual items, so it’s worth shopping fast to find stuff that will fit you.

The sale is available in both the US and the UK. For the US you get free shipping if you spend over $100, with all duties included and taxes calculated at checkout.

Castore is perhaps best known in the sporting world for its sponsorship of tennis star Andy Murray, and several items from its AMC range are included in the sale, including sports gear like the AMC Technical Polo Shirt ($24/£24, reduced from $60/£60), and leisure clothes like the AMC Court Print Hoodie ($26/£26, reduced from $65/£65).

(Image credit: Castore)

I have tested and enjoyed using Castore’s running gear in the past, and there is a lot of training gear suitable for the sport (and other activities) available in the sale. The Horizon Cobalt Capsule Flyweight Jacket ($36/£36, down from £120) is worth looking at as a lightweight layer, while the Onyx Prism Waterproof Flyweight Packable Jacket ($60/£60, reduced from $200/£200) is hugely discounted.

The women’s Rosewood Active Elite Shorts ($15/£15, reduced from $60/£60) are another strong option for a range of sports, and the Rosewood Active Elite Leggings ($24/£24, reduced from $48/£48) are also included in the sale.

Castore Rosewood Active Elite leggings and Rosewood Active Elite shorts (Image credit: Castore)

Some of the more enticing casual gear available includes the Mallard Marl Ore Capsule Performance Joggers ($18/£18, reduced from $60/£60), which look exceptionally comfortable.

Fans of Castore’s sports teams, which include Newcastle United and Rangers football clubs, the England cricket team and the McLaren and Red Bull racing teams, should definitely check out the sale because there are rare deals to be had on official kit and training gear. These include the England Cricket Ashes Polo Shirt ($32/£32, down from $65/£65), the perfect way to commemorate an excellent series England definitely would have won if not for all the rain at Old Trafford.