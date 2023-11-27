I Run 50 Miles A Week And My Favorite Running Socks Are Reduced For Cyber Monday

Socks make for great gifts for runners, and gifts don’t always have to be for other people, right? If you’re a keen runner, or need to buy presents for one this holiday season, then it’s well worth checking out the Stance Cyber Monday sale, where you can get an extra 10% off socks with the code CYBER on top of the up to 40% discount already available.

I run almost every day and usually log 50 to 70 miles a week when training for a marathon, and Stance’s running socks are my favorite running socks, which is why they’re rated as the best overall in my best running socks round-up and have been for some time.

Stance Performance Crew Light Socks 3-Pack: was $57.99 , now $24.12 at Stance Save $33.87 The black-and-gray three-pack of Stance light performance socks is reduced by over 50% when you add the 10% extra discount you get with the CYBER code at checkout. A few different designs are available in the sale and some are more exciting than the all-black trio, but this the cheapest deal, with all sizes available too. The light socks are my favorites from Stance, because they’re a little thinner and more breathable than the medium cushion option.

There is a wide range of socks included in Stance’s sale, whether you’re looking for running socks, socks for other sports, or just socks for casual use. The light version of the Performance Crew socks are my top pick for running, though the medium cushion are also great, especially if you want a slightly thicker fabric for winter.

Stance’s socks are comfortable and impressively durable. I have some sets I’ve been using regularly on the run for five years and they’re still fine, if a little stiffer than when new owing to their many trips through the washing machine.

If you pick up a set of socks that use Stance’s Infiniknit technology, such as the performance crew socks, then they are also guaranteed for life, so if any holes do appear you can get a new pair to replace them.

Once you’ve picked out your running socks, you may also want to consider the Grinch socks also available in the sale. They are $10.79 down from $16.99 and made from a very cozy and fluffy material. They’re the perfect Christmas socks, whether you’re a Grinch or not.