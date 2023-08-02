Most of us give a lot of thought to our choice of running tops, leggings or shorts. And we all know that wearing a supportive running bra is of paramount importance. But often when it comes to our undies—panties, knickers, whatever you want to call them—we just head out in whatever we happened to put on that morning. And that’s not always for the best.

If you’ve ever experienced chafing or riding up, then you’ll agree that running underwear demands some thought too. Cotton might be an ideal material for everyday use. But technical underwear is designed to be stretchy, breathable and fast-drying so it’s considerably more comfortable when running. What’s more, sports underwear comes in a variety of styles such as thongs, briefs and boyshorts, so you’re bound to find a pair that works for you.

Some shorts come with built-in underwear, but these don’t always offer the best fit. If you’re wearing skin-tight leggings you may want squat-proof undies that don’t give you a visible panty line (VPL). There are also plenty of options for keeping active on your period, so no need to worry about thanks to period underwear designed for intense activity. Here’s my pick of the best women’s running underwear, available to buy now.

How I Test Running Underwear

All the options listed here have been tested during a run at least two or three times, worn under leggings or shorts, for runs ranging from 5K to marathons.

The Best Running Underwear For Women

(Image credit: Under Armour)

1. Under Armour Pure Stretch Hipster Best no VPL running underwear Specifications RRP: $25 / £23 for a three-pack Sizing: XS-XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Stretchy, comfortable fit + Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric + No VPL + Variety of colors available Reasons to avoid - Minimal coverage at the back - Only available in a three-pack

These are some of my all-time favorite running undies, because they don’t dig in, chafe or ride up. The super-stretchy briefs have laser-cut edges meaning there’s no VPL and no discomfort. The nylon-elastane blend dries quickly and is soft and comfy on the skin. Some might prefer a little more cheek coverage at the back, but if you prefer less, they’re also available in a thong style.

They’re so comfy I instantly forget I’m wearing them, whatever distance I’m running. I find them the perfect underwear to wear beneath leggings, with no VPL and no tight waistband to dig in. They also work well under shorts in hot weather because they keep you cool, since there’s less fabric than higher waisted or shorts-style options. These are very similar to the Intimissimi Microfibre Panties, with a slightly lower-cut leg and a seam at the back rather than at the sides, and they offer better value.

(Image credit: Runderwear)

2. Runderwear Women’s Running Briefs Best sweat-wicking running briefs Specifications RRP: $25 / £18 Sizing: S-XXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric + High, secure waistband Reasons to avoid - Gives a VPL - Tight waistband

Worn and loved by thousands of runners, these technical briefs from active underwear specialist Runderwear are made from a recycled polyamide and elastane blend, which is soft against the skin, super-stretchy, quick-drying and highly breathable. I find the high waistband a little too powerful for my liking, but it does feel very secure. The elasticated edges do give a VPL under leggings, and I find they’re not as comfy as laser-cut or bonded seams, but these briefs work well under breezy shorts in summer. Runderwear also makes these in a hipster cut, a thong and a boyshort style, so there’s plenty of styles to choose from.

(Image credit: Intimissimi)

3. Intimissimi Seamless Microfibre Panties Most comfortable running underwear Specifications RRP: $12 / £12 Sizing: S-XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Stretchy, comfortable fit + Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric + No VPL Reasons to avoid - Minimal coverage at the back - Limited sizing

These are my race day undies of choice—I’ve been using them for years and I know they won’t let me down when it matters. Laser-cut edges mean there’s no elastic to dig in along the seams (and no VPL), while the nylon-elastane blend is lightweight, dries quickly and has plenty of stretch to keep them in place, without the need for a tight waistband. They are almost seamless, with bonded hems at the outer hip. They stay in place perfectly for me and I’ve never experienced any chafing in them.

Sizing is limited to S-XL, but they do come in a range of skin tone shades as well as black and white. Because they are so invisible, I also find them useful under a slinky dress. They also come in a high-waisted thong version, and in a Brazilian cut (in the US only).

(Image credit: Runderwear)

4. Runderwear Women’s Running Boy Shorts Best for breathable coverage Specifications RRP: $29 / £20 Sizing: S-XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric + No VPL Reasons to avoid - High, tight waistband is not for everyone

Much like the brand’s running briefs for women, these boyshorts from Runderwear are soft, stretchy, breathable and moisture-wicking, and they feel super-soft against the skin. What’s more, the boyshort style comes with a 2.5in inseam and a smooth, seamless construction, which is comfortable over any distance.

The waistband is high and wide, with a fairly powerful hold, and the leg openings have a comfy elasticated strip that keeps them in place reasonably well, although I found the legs did ride up a little when worn under a loose pair of running shorts. These shorts worked well for me under leggings, where the legs didn’t ride up at all. Because there’s more coverage, boyshorts tend to run a little warmer than briefs, and these are no exception. My only real issue is that I find the waistband a little tight for comfort, especially if worn with leggings or shorts that also have a compressive waistband.

(Image credit: Wuka)

5. Wuka Perform Seamless Midi Briefs Best period running underwear Specifications RRP: $24 / £21.99 Sizing: XXS-6XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Lightweight, breathable fabric + Discreet + Comfortable bonded seams + Inclusive sizing Reasons to avoid - Slippery

These period briefs have bonded seams rather than elastic edges, making them more comfortable and VPL-free. Made from recycled nylon, the lightweight fabric is silky-smooth and comfortable against the skin, and they don’t feel bulky. The mid- to high-rise waist has a little extra hold but is not too python-like. In fact, these period briefs are so comfy I totally forgot I was wearing them while running. Because the fabric is so silky, I found that if I wore loose shorts over them, the shorts had a slight tendency to slip down unless they could be secured a little more tightly than usual.

(Image credit: BAM)

6. BAM Bamboo Seamless Classic Briefs Best bamboo running underwear Specifications RRP: $22 / £15 Sizing: S-L Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Soft, breathable fabric + Antibacterial properties Reasons to avoid - Slight VPL - Limited sizing

Bamboo fabric is soft on the skin and has temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking properties, all of which make it ideal for running underwear. It’s also naturally anti-bacterial, so it’s odor-resistant too. These briefs are soft and stretchy, with gentle elastic around the waist and leg openings. They kept me comfortable while running, although they don’t dry as quickly as nylon- or polyamide-based underwear, and the edges weren’t quite as comfy as laser-cut hems.

(Image credit: PUMA X Modibodi)

PUMA x Modibodi Active Long Boyshort Best period boyshorts Specifications RRP: $34 / £30 Sizing: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Quick-drying, breathable fabric + Comfortable + Inclusive sizing + Natural anti-odor properties + Eco-conscious choice Reasons to avoid - Loud branding on the waistband - Not the cheapest

Modibodi has been making waves with its planet-friendly leak-proof underwear and, in collaboration with Puma, its period-proof activewear. I tested these boyshorts and the PUMA x Modibodi Active Briefs, which also come in a high-leg style.

The absorbent gusset uses Merino wool, which is naturally odor-resistant, a notable bonus for period underwear. Both styles use a mix of recycled polyester and recycled nylon in the form of silky-smooth, stretchy and breathable mesh panels. The briefs had a wider, tighter waistband, and elastic edges that gave a VPL. I found the Active Long Boyshort more comfortable, with a more forgiving waistband and comfortable VPL-free leg openings that didn’t ride up under my leggings. I did feel slightly self-conscious about the very loud branding on the high waistband that was visible over the top of my leggings.

These period panties aren’t the cheapest, but the company does support environmental and social issues such as tackling period poverty. And if you switch to using these instead of pads or tampons, you’ll be reducing landfill waste and saving money too.