This Viral TikTok Running Vest Is Reduced For Prime Day—Here’s Why I Love It

I run several times a week, covering anywhere from 20 miles a week to 40, and as much as I hate to admit it, I am often influenced by the running gear I see on TikTok. Whether it be the best running shorts, new racing shoes or the latest headphones for running, there’s every chance that if I see it, I'll consider buying it. So when I saw my trusty running vest go viral on the app, it was nice to feel ahead of the curve (and know my bank balance was safe for now).

The Aonijie hydration vest is perfect if you find you want to run with water and it has become popular among “runtok”, a community of runners sharing their training journeys on TikTok. The price is much more affordable than vests from top-tier trail-running brands and it’s lasted me four years.

This vest is a cheap option on the market that doesn't sacrifice quality. It is great for long runs or hikes, with ample pockets to store gels, food or sun cream. Versions at this price come with a 500ml water bottle, or there are slightly more expensive options which include a 1.5L water bladder.

I stumbled across this running vest on Amazon when I was still a student, looking for a cheaper option to carry my keys and water on hot summer runs. I’ve worn the vest for everything from casual runs to long marathon training runs and found the material to be comfortable and lightweight, and it’s still going strong.

I bought the version with the 1.5L hydration bladder and even when filled to the max the bladder compartment sits neatly and comfortably, and doesn't stick out obviously on your back.

If you’re training for an autumn marathon and will be slogging through 30km in the height of summer, I recommend picking up this vest to make sure you stay hydrated throughout.