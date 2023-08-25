Get $200 Off My Favorite Treadmill In Bowflex’s Labor Day Sale

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 sits proudly at the top of my round-up of the best treadmills available, having impressed me during testing thanks to the large running belt, high top speed and large incline range, and the connectivity it has with apps like Zwift and JRNY.

It’s not a cheap machine, so any discount is a welcome surprise, and this time, you can get a substantial $200 off this premium treadmill during Bowflex’s Labor Day sale, which also throws in free shipping as a bonus. This brings the price down to $2,099 direct from Bowflex , which is great value for a machine as capable as the Treadmill 10.

Bowflex Treadmill 10 | was $2,299 , now $2,099 at Bowflex Save $200 | I rate the Bowflex Treadmill 10 as the best home treadmill overall, so even though this Labor Day deal isn’t a huge discount overall, it’s a useful saving on such an excellent machine and you get free shipping thrown in. The discount is also available on Amazon .

I am an obsessive and fairly quick amateur runner with a marathon PB of 2hr 28min, and I’m quite tall at 6ft. However, I could still comfortably do pretty much any kind of training run on the Bowflex 10 I wanted.

The running belt is 60in/152cm long and 22in/56cm wide, which is spacious enough to stride out and comparable to commercial machines in gyms, and the top speed is 12mph (20km/h). There’s a 10-inch screen as well to help you access the JRNY and other entertainment apps.

The motor was powerful enough that I could run smoothly for extended periods at top speed, even with an incline, which runs from -5% downhill to 15% uphill, and when following certain scenic routes in the JRNY app it will actually automatically adjust the incline to make your run feel more realistic.

You get a two-month free trial of the JRNY app (usually $19.99/month or $149 annually), and it includes instructor-led workouts similar to those from Peloton and Echelon to help keep you motivated during your training.

But if you prefer to catch up on the latest TV shows and films while running, you can stream Netflix alongside your guided workouts too. Plus, there’s a handy shelf for your phone or tablet, and the machine connects to third-party workout apps like Zwift to make indoors runs more exciting.

While this discount doesn’t make the Bowflex Treadmill 10 an absolute steal, it’s a fair price for an excellent treadmill that matches up well with the top options from Peloton and Technogym, which are far more expensive.