Use This Medicine Ball Abs Workout To Build Core Strength

What’s the best way to build strong abdominal muscles? With sit-ups, right? Well, only up to a point. Performing a variety of abs exercises using solely your bodyweight can help improve your core strength, but to take it to the next level, eventually you need to intensify your workouts by adding resistance—just as with other muscle groups.

Exercising with a medicine ball is one of the most effective ways to add variety and introduce external load to your abs workouts because you can hug them into your chest, press them into the floor and shift them around your body in a way that isn’t possible with a cumbersome dumbbell or kettlebell.

When starting to use a medicine ball with your abs training, start with a fairly low weight as you become familiar with it and as you become more confident, increase the load to progressively overload your workouts. You can also use a medicine ball to test your co-ordination and stability, balancing your hands or legs on it during movements like planks.

This workout, created by level 4 personal trainer Lorna Wilkins, takes just 30 minutes. “Medicine ball exercises are great for strengthening your core, which in turn improves balance and posture,” says Wilkins. “These movements also help improve flexibility, intermuscular coordination and promote the development of explosive strength.”

Remember, if your goal is to achieve visible abdominal muscles or get a six-pack you need to adjust your diet to reveal your abs, alongside performing weighted abs workouts like this one. Wilkins says this workout can be used as a core-focused finisher after a strength session or on its own. Either way, make sure you warm up properly and include some dynamic stretches to mobilize your joints and activate your muscles.

How To Do This Medicine Ball Abs Workout

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by 15 seconds of rest, repeating the circuit to complete it four times in total. “Try to complete as many repetitions of each exercise as possible in the given timeframe, all while maintaining good form,” says Wilkins.

Ideally keep a couple of medicine balls close by so you can increase or decrease the weight as needed. You can also reduce the number of rounds to just one or two and use this medicine ball abs workout as a quickfire finisher.

1 Medicine ball mountain climber

(Image credit: Lorna Wilkins)

Time 45sec Rest 15sec

Get into a high plank position with your hands on top of the medicine ball. Your arms should be extended and your body in a straight line from ankles to shoulders. Brace your core and bring your left knee towards your chest, resisting any rotational movement and keeping your hips level, then return to your starting position. Swap and do the same on the right side. Continue to alternate.

2 Medicine ball Russian twist

(Image credit: Lorna Wilkins)

Time 45sec Rest 15sec

Sit on the floor with your knees bent, holding a medicine ball in front of your chest. Lean back so your torso is at 45° and lift your feet off the floor. Engage your core, twist your torso to the left and lightly tap the ball on the floor. Rotate your torso to the right and repeat on the other side.

3 Medicine ball V-up

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lorna Wilkins ) (Image credit: Lorna Wilkins)

Time 45sec Rest 15sec

Lie on your back with your legs extended in front of you, holding a medicine ball on the floor behind your head. Keeping your arms straight, engage your core to lift your torso, arms and legs at the same time, and try to touch your feet with the medicine ball. Return to your starting position under control and repeat. You might want to use a lighter medicine ball for this one.

4 Medicine ball crunch

(Image credit: Lorna Wilkins)

Time 45sec Rest 15sec

Lie on your back holding a medicine ball close to your chest, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Engage your core and press your lower back into the floor, then curl your upper back and shoulder blades off the ground. Contract your abs muscles hard, then slowly lower your torso back to the starting position.

5 Medicine ball plank with toe taps

(Image credit: Lorna Wilkins)

Time 45sec Rest 15sec

Get into a high plank position with your hands on top of the medicine ball. Your arms should be extended and your body in a straight line from ankles to shoulders. Brace your core and, keeping back flat, raise your left foot and tap it on the floor a few inches to the left, then return it to your starting position. Repeat the process with your right foot on your right side. Continue to alternate sides.

6 Medicine ball scissor kick

(Image credit: Lorna Wilkins)

Time 45sec Rest 15sec

Lie on your back with your legs extended in front of you, holding a medicine ball above your head with straight arms. Lift both legs so they are pointing straight up. Slowly lower your left leg until it’s just above the floor, then as you raise it back to the starting position, lower your right leg until it’s just above the floor. Continue alternating sides.

7 Medicine ball hollow body hold

(Image credit: Lorna Wilkins)

Time 45sec Rest 15sec

Lie on your back with your legs extended in front of you, holding a medicine ball above your head with straight arms. Press your lower back into the floor and lift your lower back and feet just above the floor. Hold this hollow dish-shape as long as you can, while breathing normally. When you fatigue, pause, reset, then go again. To make it easier, hold the ball just above your chest.

