Build Leg Muscle With This Four-Move Gym Workout And Finisher

Leg workouts have a fearsome reputation in the fitness world. This session, which promises to “murder” your legs, will make you realize why.

Designed by trainer Ella-Mae Rayner, it combines four exercises with a fiery finisher. These include traditional hypertrophy training moves like the barbell back squat, as well as a plyometric exercise to help you develop explosive power.

You’ll need a barbell, kettlebell, dumbbells and weights machines to complete this workout so grab your kit bag and head to the gym.

Complete the first four exercises—the barbell back squat, leg press, leg extension and split squat—for the number of sets and reps specified in Rayner’s video below, leaving 60-90 seconds to rest between each set.

For the finisher, perform 15 goblet squats and 15 squat jumps as a superset, rest for a minute, then repeat two more times.

A post shared by Ella-Mae (@ellamaerayner) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

To stimulate muscle growth, the last few reps of each set should feel challenging. If they don’t, you need to increase the weight.

To get the most out of this workout, you should also try to use a full range of motion during each of the exercises, ensuring your thighs are at least parallel with the floor at the bottom of each squat and lowering your rear knee to just above the floor while completing the split squats. Move slowly through the moves to maximize your muscles’ time under tension and focus on using good form.

You’ll move faster during the finisher as you test your muscular endurance, but that doesn’t mean you should let your technique slip. Keep your chest up during the squats and avoid rounding your back.

Looking for more leg day inspiration? Step right this way for a hamstring workout, quad workout, dumbbell legs workout, or five-minute leg workout challenge.