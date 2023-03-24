What Is A Good Marathon Time?

Across the world, more than a million people a year run a marathon. Once the domain of committed club runners, these races are now filled with couch-to-marathon runners and costume-wearing charity runners. As a result average finishing times are getting slower.

According to RunRepeat, which has collected 35 million results from 28,000 races around the world over 20 years, the average marathon finishing time has increased by 40 minutes since 1986 as participation numbers have soared. And participation among 40- to 50-year-olds continues to rise as people have longer racing careers.

Average marathon times rose by 36 minutes, between 1986 and 2001, going from 3hr 52min 35sec to 4hr 28min 56sec. Since 2001, the rise has slowed but average times have still increased by almost four minutes to 4hr 32min 49sec.

When comparing these results with Strava figures from the London Marathon 2021, it is clear the average Strava runner is quicker. Of the 80,000 people who completed the marathon in person and virtually, more than half were on Strava.

The average Strava uploader completed the marathon in 4hr 19min 54sec, just under three minutes quicker than the field as a whole (4hr 22min 50sec). That year, the top 25% of runners finished in 3hr 36min 45sec, while just over 8% of Strava uploaders registered a sub-3hr finish time.

But the averages are different when looking across UK marathons. Stats from Running Level, which is based on 50 competitive races between 2016 and 2020, calculate a good marathon time across all ages and genders as 3hr 48min 20sec.

The global statistics from Run Repeat paint a different picture again, albeit one more in line with Strava uploaders. From a worldwide perspective, an above-average marathoner should aim to finish faster than 4hr 26min 22sec. A sub-4hr marathon is achieved by only 30% of participants and the fastest 10% worldwide finish under 3hr 31min 46sec.