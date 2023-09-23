How To Watch The Berlin Marathon 2023

Find out how to watch Eliud Kipchoge and Amos Kipruto race the Berlin Marathon 2023

The Berlin Marathon is one the biggest highlights of the road running calendar and one to watch if you like to see world records being set. The last eight men’s world records have been set on the Berlin course.

That streak includes last year’s race, when Eliud Kipchope stormed to the current record of 2hrs 1min 9secs, winning the Berlin Marathon for the fourth time in the process. Kipchoge headlines the field again in 2023 and will be aiming for another world record to make up for a disappointing race earlier this year at the Boston Marathon.

Kipchoge will be challenged by a strong field of male elites, including Mark Korir and Amos Kipruto. Meanwhile the favorites for the women’s race include last year’s winner Tigist Assefa and Sheila Chepkirui.

It's not to be missed and wherever you are in the world you have options for streaming the Berlin Marathon 2023.

Berlin Marathon Live Streams

How To Watch The Berlin Marathon For Free

The Berlin Marathon will be live-streamed on Olympics.com, but only in the following territories: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

You can view the full list of global broadcasters on the Berlin Marathon website.

How To Watch The Berlin Marathon In The US, Canada, UK, Australia And New Zealand

Subscription platform FloSports is streaming the Berlin Marathon in multiple territories: the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Estonia, New Zealand, Turkey and Latvia.

A subscription costs $29.99 a month in the US and £25.99 a month in the UK, or $149.99/£109.99 a year.

The FloSport app is available on Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and mobile devices.

How To Watch The Berlin Marathon From Outside Your Country Of Residence

You can use a VPN to watch the Berlin Marathon if you’re outside your country of residence and want access to your usual services. Our sister site TechRadar has tested the top VPN services extensively and recommends ExpressVPN as its top pick. ExpressVPN is simple to set up and allows you to watch on several devices at once, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to you can test the service before opting for a long-term plan.

Berlin Marathon Details

When is the Berlin Marathon 2023? The Berlin Marathon 2023 takes place on Sunday 24th September.

When does the Berlin Marathon start? The Berlin Marathon starts at 9.15am local time (CEST), which is 3.15am EDT and 8.15am BST, with runners setting off in four waves led by the elites.