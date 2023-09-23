How To Watch The Berlin Marathon 2023
How to tune into the Berlin Marathon from all over the world
The Berlin Marathon is one the biggest highlights of the road running calendar and one to watch if you like to see world records being set. The last eight men’s world records have been set on the Berlin course.
That streak includes last year’s race, when Eliud Kipchope stormed to the current record of 2hrs 1min 9secs, winning the Berlin Marathon for the fourth time in the process. Kipchoge headlines the field again in 2023 and will be aiming for another world record to make up for a disappointing race earlier this year at the Boston Marathon.
Kipchoge will be challenged by a strong field of male elites, including Mark Korir and Amos Kipruto. Meanwhile the favorites for the women’s race include last year’s winner Tigist Assefa and Sheila Chepkirui.
It's not to be missed and wherever you are in the world you have options for streaming the Berlin Marathon 2023.
Berlin Marathon Live Streams
How To Watch The Berlin Marathon For Free
The Berlin Marathon will be live-streamed on Olympics.com, but only in the following territories: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
You can view the full list of global broadcasters on the Berlin Marathon website.
How To Watch The Berlin Marathon In The US, Canada, UK, Australia And New Zealand
Subscription platform FloSports is streaming the Berlin Marathon in multiple territories: the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Estonia, New Zealand, Turkey and Latvia.
A subscription costs $29.99 a month in the US and £25.99 a month in the UK, or $149.99/£109.99 a year.
The FloSport app is available on Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and mobile devices.
How To Watch The Berlin Marathon From Outside Your Country Of Residence
You can use a VPN to watch the Berlin Marathon if you’re outside your country of residence and want access to your usual services. Our sister site TechRadar has tested the top VPN services extensively and recommends ExpressVPN as its top pick. ExpressVPN is simple to set up and allows you to watch on several devices at once, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to you can test the service before opting for a long-term plan.
Berlin Marathon Details
When is the Berlin Marathon 2023?
The Berlin Marathon 2023 takes place on Sunday 24th September.
When does the Berlin Marathon start?
The Berlin Marathon starts at 9.15am local time (CEST), which is 3.15am EDT and 8.15am BST, with runners setting off in four waves led by the elites.
What is the Berlin Marathon route like?
The famously flat and fast Berlin Marathon route takes you on a trip around the city and has lots of long straights and few turns. The race starts and finishes near the Brandenburg Gate in Tiergarten and passes several notable city landmarks along the way, including the Reichstag and Potsdamer Platz. Runners also pass beneath the Brandenburg Gate in the final few hundred meters of the race.
Get the Coach Newsletter
Sign up for workout ideas, training advice, reviews of the latest gear and more.
Nick Harris-Fry is a journalist who has been covering health and fitness since 2015. Nick is an avid runner, covering 70-110km a week, which gives him ample opportunity to test a wide range of running shoes and running gear. He is also the chief tester for fitness trackers and running watches, treadmills and exercise bikes, and workout headphones.
Most Popular
By Anna Gora