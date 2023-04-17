The Boston Marathon is one of the most exciting events on the running calendar, but it will be extra special this year because Eliud Kipchoge will be running the race for the first time.

Kipchoge has already won four of the six World Marathon Majors, and set the marathon world record at the Berlin Marathon in 2022. Kipchoge can’t beat that world record this Monday because the Boston Marathon doesn’t have a record-eligible route, but he’ll be eyeing up the course record of 2hr 3min 2secs set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

The men’s race also features 2022 winner Evan Chebet and 2021 winner Benson Kipruto, and there are five former champs in the women’s field, including American Des Linden, as well as Gotytom Gebreslase, who won the gold medal in the marathon at the 2022 World Championships.

Boston Marathon Live Streams

How To Watch The Boston Marathon In The US

ESPN (opens in new tab) will broadcast the Boston Marathon live nationally in the US, with its coverage beginning on its flagship channel at 8:30am ET and running until 1pm ET. Live local coverage of the race will be on WCVB Channel 5 from 4am ET to 8pm ET, along with WCVB’s sister stations WMUR, WMTW and WPTZ.

WCVB (opens in new tab) and its partners will also stream the event live through digital platforms and mobile apps. A free live stream will also be available on Very Local Boston through the Very Local app, which you can access on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV as well as your mobile device.

How To Watch The Boston Marathon In The UK

Eurosport (opens in new tab) will be showing live coverage of the Boston Marathon on TV and through its website and app. If you don’t have Eurosport as part of your TV package you’ll need a Discovery+ subscription to watch, which costs £6.99 a month or £59.99 a year. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can subscribe to and watch Discovery+ through Amazon Prime video (opens in new tab).

How To Watch The Boston Marathon In Australia And New Zealand

The Boston Marathon will be broadcast live through FloSports (opens in new tab) in Australia, which costs AUS$29.99 a month or AUS$150 a year. The FloSport app is available on Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and mobile devices. In New Zealand you can watch the Boston Marathon through Sky New Zealand (opens in new tab).

How To Watch The Boston Marathon From Outside Your Country Of Residence

If you’re traveling and want to watch the Boston Marathon through your usual national broadcaster then you can use a virtual private network, or VPN. The team at Coach stablemate TechRadar have tested VPNs extensively and recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is easy to set up and allows you to watch on several devices at once. ExpressVPN also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out before committing to a longer plan.

Boston Marathon Details

When Is The Boston Marathon 2023? The Boston Marathon 2023 takes place on Monday 17th April. The race is traditionally held on Patriot’s Day, the third Monday in April.

When Does The Boston Marathon Start? The elite men start at 9:37am ET, with the elite women setting off at 9:47am. The mass participation rolling start begins at 10am, with the last runners scheduled to begin by 11:15am.