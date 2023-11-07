Get $300 Off The Top Home Treadmill In The Bowflex Black Friday Sale

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is the top pick in my round-up of the best home treadmills, and for good reason. It offers everything runners of all levels need to train at home, with a spacious running belt, high top speed and a connected experience via the JRNY app.

It’s always the first treadmill I check for in the sales, and Bowflex has reduced the Treadmill 10 by $300 in its early access Black Friday sale. All you need to do to access the deal is to enter your email address.

Bowflex Treadmill 10: was $1,999 , now $1,699 at Bowflex Save $300 Along with the $300 discount on the Treadmill 10 you get free delivery when shopping in the Bowflex early access Black Friday sale. For $1,699 you’re getting a commercial-grade treadmill, and you can add a year’s subscription to the JRNY app for just $12 as part of the purchase.

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 has a 10-inch screen on the console on which you can use the JRNY app. This is a subscription service that costs $19.99 a month or $149 a year, but you can get 12 months of access for $12 when buying the treadmill.

This is a deal worth adding to your basket because the JRNY app contains guided workouts and scenic runs, and lets you access the streaming services you already pay for, with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video supported, so you can watch something on the screen during training sessions.

You can access Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services through the JRNY app (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

There is also a shelf on the treadmill where you can place a tablet if seeking another source of entertainment—I usually had Zwift up on my iPad during workouts, because the Bowflex Treadmill 10 links easily with the virtual training app.

The speed range stops out at 12mph, while the incline range runs from -5% to 15%. With some of the scenic runs in the JRNY app the incline will automatically adjust in line with the terrain, making for a more realistic experience.

While testing for my Bowflex Treadmill 10 review, I found the treadmill ran smoothly even when hitting its top speed for extended spells, and the 22-inch wide by 60-inch long running belt is big enough to stride out even if you are a taller runner. I’m 6ft and never had any concerns about the belt not being big enough for faster runs.

There are even more advanced home treadmills available, like the Technogym MyRun and Peloton Tread, but they are much more expensive than the Bowflex Treadmill 10 and the Bowflex will meet the needs of every runner easily.