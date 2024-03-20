This Echelon Smart Exercise Bike Is Better Than Half Price In The Amazon Big Spring Sale

It doesn’t have to cost thousands of dollars to create an excellent home spinning setup, especially if you pick up a bargain like this deal on the Echelon Smart Connect Bike, which has been reduced by more than 50% in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

That brings the price of the bike down from $500 to just $239.99, and while you do have to factor in the cost of an ongoing subscription to the Echelon app to unlock guided spinning classes ($39.99 a month, or $399.99 a year), it’s still a great value option compared with the likes of Peloton.

Echelon Smart Connect EX-15: was $500 , <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=156524&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08K4GS4KN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_5820deec_NA%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">now $239.99 at Amazon Save $260.01 This is a huge saving on a very capable smart exercise bike for home spinning. The Echelon Smart Connect Bike links up with the Echelon app (subscription required) where you can tackle thousands of guided spinning classes, streaming them on your phone or tablet mounted on the handlebars.

The Echelon Smart Connect Bike doesn’t have a built-in screen, but you can use the app to watch classes on your own smartphone or tablet using the mount on the handlebars. It’s a compact bike that runs quietly, so will work for small spaces, and impressively sturdy and stable for a cheaper option.

While it doesn’t match the user experience of the best spin bikes which cost north of $1,000, the Echelon Smart Connect Bike is a great home training option and this is a major saving that’s worth grabbing if you’re keen to get fit at home.

And while we haven’t reviewed this model, we’ve tested two other exercise bikes and three other home cardio machines from Echelon so can vouch for the brand.