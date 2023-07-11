Why Pay Thousands On Peloton When This Echelon Connected Exercise Bike Is Only $350 In The Prime Day Sale?

Connected exercise bikes are a great way to get in shape, and more importantly stay in shape, since having fast access to live and on-demand studio classes makes finding the motivation to workout regularly that little bit easier.

They can be very expensive, however, especially bikes from the biggest brand in the area—Peloton. Peloton certainly justifies its price—that’s what our recent review of the Peloton Bike+ found—but there are certainly cheaper options (even with Peloton’s Prime Day discounts), and you can get the excellent Echelon EX-15 bike for just $350 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Bike: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Save $150 The Echelon EX-15 is a great budget smart bike that links to a partner app for guided workouts, including a huge library of on-demand and live studio classes you can join throughout the week. You need a subscription to the Echelon app ($34.99 a month) to get the most from the bike, but the initial outlay is much lower than with rivals like Peloton, and the Prime Day saving on the Echelon EX-15 makes it even more attractive.

We’ve tested several Echelon bikes on Coach, including the Echelon Sport Smart Connect, which has an almost identical set-up to the EX-15. There’s no built-in screen with the bike, which you do get on pricier options from Echelon and others, but it does have a tablet/smartphone holder on the handlebars to view the Echelon app.

The instructor-led classes from Echelon are every bit as motivational and effective as you’d hope for with a studio bike, and there are more than just cycling sessions in the app, with yoga, Pilates, HIIT and strength training among the other options.

The Spinning-style of studio class is the main reason to get the bike, of course, and it has a 7kg flywheel that allows for 32 levels of resistance, more than enough to whip anyone into shape. The bike itself is small and fairly lightweight, which makes it easier to move around the house, and it runs quietly so you won’t bother the neighbors or even the people you live with.

While the bike itself is very cheap in the Amazon sale, it’s worth noting that you need an Echelon membership to get the most from the bike, which is a significant ongoing cost (though you can bring it down by buying a long-term membership upfront).

If you decide against an Echelon subscription, you can still use the bike in free-ride mode, manually adjusting the resistance using the dial as you ride. Without a membership you can’t use the classes and your stats won’t save, but it will still get you fit and you can follow guided workouts from other sources.