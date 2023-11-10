Epic Early Black Friday Garmin Deals With Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro And Enduro 2 At Lowest Ever Prices

Black Friday 2023 is approaching, and there are sure to be lots of Garmin deals available come the big day on November 24th. However, you don’t have to wait until the big day itself to find a deal, with the sales kicking off in earnest with the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro watches dropping to their lowest ever prices.

We’ll be highlighting all of the best Black Friday Garmin deals here, and using our expertise to pick discounts that really are bargains. We’ve tested and reviewed almost every watch in Garmin’s range and have been tracking the prices of its watches for several years of sales, so we know what a genuinely good deal looks like.

We’ll pick out the best Black Friday deals below, as well as rounding up the top offers available from various retailers, with some of the discounts available already likely to be just as good as anything that pops up on Black Friday weekend.

Check in with the major retailers to see what’s on offer right now.

US Black Friday Garmin Deals: Editor Picks

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $799.99 , now $599.99 at Garmin Save $200 The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro adds a built-in flashlight and has a better optical heart rate sensor than the standard Fenix 7, and it’s a pretty new watch so it’s a happy surprise to see it reduced by $200 in Garmin’s sale. You can also get the titanium sapphire solar version of the watch for $699.99, if you want a lighter, more durable watch.

Garmin Epix Pro: was $999.99 , now $799.99 at Garmin Save $200 The Epix Pro was launched in May this year and is the top AMOLED watch in Garmin’s line-up (ignoring the crazily expensive MARQ range). It’s probably the best sports watch in the world, so any discount available is worth looking at, and both Garmin and Amazon have reduced the Epix Pro to its lowest-ever price in their sales.

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499.99 , now $399.99 at Amazon Save $100 Although it’s an older watch, the Forerunner 955 is still up to date with Garmin’s best software features, and it’s one of the best value watches you can get even at MSRP, so getting $100 knocked off the price is certainly good news. Both Amazon and Garmin have reduced the Forerunner 955 in their early sales, and the solar version of the watch is also reduced by $100 at Garmin.

Garmin Enduro 2: was $999.99 , now $799.99 at Amazon Save $200 The Garmin Enduro 2 is essentially the best Garmin Fenix watch, with longer battery life than the Fenix 7X and 7 Pro and almost all the same features (bar the improved optical heart rate monitor on the Fenix 7 Pro series). This is the first time we’ve seen it significantly reduced, with both Garmin and Amazon selling it for $799.99 in their sales. It’s still expensive, but if you want the biggest battery life and the best sports tracking features combined, the Enduro 2 delivers.

UK Black Friday Garmin Deals: Editor Picks

Garmin Enduro 2: was £929.99 , now £799 at Blacks Save £130 The Garmin Enduro 2 is essentially the best Garmin Fenix watch, with longer battery life than the Fenix 7X and 7 Pro and almost all the same features (bar the improved optical heart rate monitor on the Fenix 7 Pro series). This is the first time we’ve seen it significantly reduced, with outdoor specialists Blacks selling it for £799 in its sales. It’s still expensive, but if you want the biggest battery life and the best sports tracking features combined, the Enduro 2 delivers.

Best Black Friday Garmin Deals By Line

Our deals tool scans the web and retailers’s databases to bring you a selection of the top Garmin deals available today. We’ve divided your options by Garmin line.

Garmin Forerunner Deals

Garmin Fenix Deals

Garmin Epix Deals

Garmin Enduro Deals