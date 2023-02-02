Five Exciting Things About The New Garmin Vivomove Trend

Garmin has expanded its Vivomove range of hybrid smartwatches by launching the Vivomove Trend, which offers several new features and is a big upgrade on the Vivomove Sport, which features on our selection of the best fitness trackers.

Like the other watches in the range, the Garmin Vivomove Trend has analogue hands over a subtle digital display. It tracks your everyday activity and sleep, and will also record your workouts, using your phone’s GPS for outdoor sports like running and cycling. It will display your phone’s notifications and has a pulse oximeter to measure blood oxygen saturation, and the battery lasts for up to five days.

The Vivomove Trend is available now and costs $269.99-$299.99 in the US and £279.99 in the UK. That’s more expensive than the Garmin Vivomove Sport, but cheaper than the Vivomove Style and Luxe watches, and based on features and design, the Trend now looks the standout pick in the Vivomove range. Here are the features which stood out to us.

1. The Vivomove Trend Supports Wireless Charging

The Vivomove Trend is the first Garmin watch to support wireless charging, but importantly also still has a socket so you can charge it with a cable as well if you prefer. You can charge the watch using most Qi-certified pads, and it’s as quick as wired charging.

2. It Has The Best Display In The Vivomove Range

The Vivomove Trend has an LCD screen that’s much larger and clearer than the OLED display on the Vivomove Sport. The Trend’s digital display is 254 x 346 pixels and 25.6mm x 18.8mm big, compared with 132 x 64 pixels and 8.6 mm x 18.5 mm for the Sport, and the entire watch face is now a touchscreen. It even has a bigger display than the more expensive Luxe and Style watches.

3. It Can Track Floors Climbed

The Vivomove Trend has a barometric altimeter, which means it can track how many floors you climb during your daily activity. It’s the cheapest Vivomove watch to have this sensor, which is available on the Luxe and Style watches but not the Sport.

4. It’s Better Looking Than The Vivomove Sport

The Vivomove Trend has a stainless steel bezel and comes in four colours. It’s a notable step up in style on the Vivomove Sport, which has a polymer bezel, and the Trend is compatible with most 20mm bands if you want to change its appearance from time to time.

5. You Can Pay For Coffee With It

Another feature missing on the Vivomove Sport was NFC payments through Garmin Pay. This is available on the Vivomove Luxe and Style, and now also the Trend, making it easier to pay for things without pulling your phone or contactless cards out.