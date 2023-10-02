Garmin Forerunner 265 Is The Cheapest It’s Ever Been On Amazon Right Now

Black Friday is just around the corner, and there will no doubt be Garmin deals galore during the sales period. However, one watch I was not expecting to be majorly discounted during Black Friday is the Garmin Forerunner 265, because it is a relatively new device.

That means I was delightfully surprised to find the Garmin Forerunner 265 already reduced on Amazon, with a 10% discount knocking $45 off its price. It’s not a huge sale, but certainly a notable reduction on one of the best sports watches released this year.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $405.99 on Amazon Save $45 I rate the Garmin Forerunner 265 as the best sports watch overall and since it’s a fairly new device, even this modest 10% discount is exciting. It’s also not likely to be reduced by significantly more during Black Friday, when older watches typically see the big reductions, so you can jump on this deal now reasonably confident that you won’t miss out on a considerably bigger discount in a month or two.

This deal seems to only be available on the white and blue Forerunner 265, though the aqua green and black watch is reduced by 9% to $408.99, with only the black and gray watch remaining at its $449.99 RRP.

I rate the Garmin Forerunner 265 as the best overall sports watch because of the combination of its bright AMOLED display and top-notch sports tracking features. It also has music storage, breadcrumb navigation and insightful training analysis, and is only really missing the color maps and more durable metal designs that you get with Garmin’s more expensive watches.

The main upgrades you get compared with the older Garmin Forerunner 255 are the AMOLED display and the inclusion of Garmin’s training readiness feature, which is a useful stat that rates how ready you are to train based on factors like your recent training load, sleep and heart rate variability.

If neither of those features sound appealing, then the Forerunner 255 is still a great watch with a less power-intensive LCD display and one that we expect to see widely available at a reduced price this Black Friday.

Need help choosing between the two? I’ve written a Garmin Forerunner 265 review, a Garmin Forerunner 255 review and a Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 255 comparison which should help.