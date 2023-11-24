I’ve Found The Best Deal On The Garmin Forerunner 955—£40 Cheaper Than Anywhere Else

I have been a regular visitor to the SportsShoes website in recent days to check its Black Friday sale for deals on the best running shoes. What I did not expect to find there was the best deal available on the Garmin Forerunner 955, which is available for £359.99 down from £479.99.

Garmin Forerunner 955: was £479.99, now £359.99 at SportsShoes Save £120 This is the cheapest I’ve been able to find the Garmin Forerunner 955, which features in numerous Black Friday sales for £399.99, so you get an extra £40 off at SportsShoes. The Forerunner 955 came out last year but is up to date with all of Garmin’s best software features, including maps and training analysis, and it’s outstanding value at this price. Read more in my Garmin Forerunner 955 review

The Forerunner 955 was always due to be reduced this Black Friday after the Garmin Forerunner 965 came out earlier this year, but the older watch has been updated with all of Garmin’s latest software features, and while it doesn’t have the bright AMOLED display of the 965, its LCD screen means it offers longer battery life compared with the 965. (Read my Garmin Forerunner 965 Vs Garmin Forerunner 955 comparison for more.)

It’s the best value watch for those who want Garmin's top features like maps and extensive training analysis on top of accurate and detailed sports tracking, coming in cheaper than the likes of the Garmin Fenix and Epix ranges.

Amazon currently doesn’t have a discount available on the Forerunner 955, and the cheapest I’ve found the watch elsewhere in the sales is £399.99, so you save an extra £40 at SportsShoes.