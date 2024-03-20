I've Reviewed Every Garmin In Amazon’s Big Spring Sale And This Is The One To Get

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived and it features some great Garmin deals on the best sports watches. I’ve been testing and reviewing Garmins for several years and have tried all of the watches on sale, and the standout pick for me is the Garmin Forerunner 255.

There are two sizes of the watch and two models—one with music and one without—and all of them are discounted in the US. The top model in the range is the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music (or smaller 255S Music), which has music storage as an extra feature that will be worth having for anyone who owns wireless headphones but doesn’t like to run with their phone.

🇺🇸 US Deal Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399.99 , <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=156524&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTV6MMY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">now $299.99 at Amazon Save $100 Every model and size of the Garmin Forerunner 255 is reduced in the Amazon sale, with the music version of the watch being discounted by $100. You can get either the standard Forerunner 255 Music or smaller 255S Music for this price in the sale, while the non-music models of the watch are reduced to $249.99.

Although an older watch, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music remains one of the best value options available, especially at the reduced price of $299.99 (or $249.99, if you don’t need the music feature). It’s a full multisport watch for runners and triathletes with accurate dual-band GPS tracking, and offers useful training insights to help you improve.

The newer Garmin Forerunner 265 has an AMOLED screen plus Garmin’s training readiness feature, but it’s a lot more expensive (you can read more about the differences in my Garmin Forerunner 265 vs Garmin Forerunner 255 comparison). The recently-released Garmin Forerunner 165 is around the same price as the Forerunner 255 and has an AMOLED screen, but doesn’t have a multisport mode or dual-band GPS tracking.

🇬🇧 UK Deal Garmin Forerunner 255: was £299.99 , <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=156524&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Forerunner-255S-Basic-Powder%2Fdp%2FB0B46N7QQL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">now £222.85 at Amazon Save £77.14 In Amazon’s UK sale only the standard model of the Forerunner 255 is reduced, not the 255 Music, but you can get a good deal on either the 255 or smaller 255S if you don’t need music storage. The discounts differ with color, with the biggest savings being available on the grey 255 and <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=156524&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Forerunner-255S-Basic-Powder%2Fdp%2FB0BBHB6H8S%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">pink 255S.