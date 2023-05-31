The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro’s Best New Features Ranked After 10 Days Of Testing

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro launches today, with three watches in the range that offer upgrades on the standard Garmin Fenix 7 range, which I consider among the best sports watches available. While the new models aren’t huge updates on the existing Fenix 7— they’re the same sizes, use the same materials and have the same battery life—the Fenix Pro range does introduce some useful new features and has a better optical heart rate monitor.

After 10 days of testing, during which I haven’t been able to link the watch with Garmin Connect so some new features haven’t kicked in yet, I’d say the Fenix 7 Pro is another excellent top-tier watch from Garmin, although it doesn’t stand out that much in the company’s increasingly crowded range. That’s especially true because the new software features on the Fenix 7 Pro like hill score and endurance score will roll out to the existing Fenix 7 watches.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, left, and Fenix 7X (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: Price And Availability

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro launched on 31st May 2023, along with the Garmin Epix 2 Pro, and prices for watches in the range start at $799.99 in the US and £749.99 in the UK. That’s for the standard steel model, while the sapphire models with titanium bezels can cost as much as $999.99/£1,099.99.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

What’s New?

1. Heart Rate Monitor

The biggest change to the design of the Fenix 7 Pro compared with the Fenix 7 is the upgraded heart rate monitor, which Garmin says will offer enhanced performance. I have rarely found optical heart rate monitors sufficiently accurate and nearly always use a chest strap to get accurate data during my runs, but the Fenix Pro’s tracking has been impressive.

Aside from the occasional hiccup at the start of runs and some slight lag on readings during hard intervals, the Fenix 7 Pro’s optical heart rate monitor has matched up almost beat-for-beat with a chest strap.

I’ve only done eight runs plus some other workouts with the watch so far, and those runs have been in warm weather when optical heart rate monitors perform better. But so far the heart rate monitor on the Fenix 7 Pro has been very good.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

2. Hill Score and Endurance Score

Hill score and endurance score are two new elements of Garmin’s training analysis, and are shown via color-coded graphs on the Fenix 7 Pro. Hill score is an estimation of your ability to tackle inclines, while the endurance score assesses how good you are at sustaining efforts. Both are fairly self-explanatory and should be useful scores to track over time, but I haven’t been able to get my scores yet because they take two weeks to set up unless you have access to Garmin Connect.

3. Flashlights

The Fenix 7X already had a built-in LED flashlight, but with the Fenix 7 Pro range it’s available across all sizes of the watch. It’s a bright and useful extra light to have available on your wrist at all times, especially when camping.

4. Multi-Band GPS As Standard

All models of the Fenix 7 Pro range get multi-band GPS tracking, whereas in the Fenix 7 range this was available only on the sapphire models. This is Garmin’s most accurate GPS mode and the Fenix 7 Pro has proved very accurate for me in all my testing so far, in line with the performance of the Garmin Epix 2 and Garmin Forerunner 765 in multi-band mode.

6. New Map Features

Garmin has added a weather forecast overlay option to its maps with the Fenix 7 Pro, which will help you keep an eye on upcoming conditions without having to navigate away from the map page during activities. The Up Ahead feature will now show upcoming points of interest like ultramarathon aid stations on the map itself, and a new shading style should make the maps more visible, though I haven’t noticed much difference on that front.

5. New Sports Modes

Dozens of new sports modes have been added to the Fenix 7 Pro, including football, basketball and horseback riding. I haven’t done any of those with the watch yet myself, but having more sports modes to pick from is never a bad thing.