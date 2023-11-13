Nike Black Friday Sale Starts But The Best Deals Are At Dicks
You can get an extra 25% off in the Nike sale, but the best running shoe deals are at Dicks
The Nike Black Friday sale is always one of the best, with significant discounts available across its range of sports gear. There are huge savings to be made on the best Nike running shoes in particular, with popular lines like the Nike Pegasus and Invincible often reduced.
However so far this year the Nike early access Black Friday sale has disappointed, and third-party retailers are leading the way with running shoe deals in particular. Dicks Sporting Goods has cut the price of the Nike Pegasus 40, Nike Invincible 3 and Nike Infinity 3 among others.
Throughout the Black Friday period I’ll be highlighting the best Nike deals available from Nike itself and major retailers, and I have linked to their websites below so you can check too.
The Best Nike Black Friday Deals In The US
Nike Pegasus 40: was
$120, now $65.99 at Dicks Sporting Goods
Save $54.01 You can pick up the latest version of the Nike Pegasus at a range of prices at Dicks right now, with the best deal being on the women’s Guava Ice color. There are several colors of the women’s shoe reduced to just under $100, while men can get the white/multi-color shoe for $97.97 (the price shows in your cart). If you can hold out, the Pegasus 40 might yet drop to a lower price in the full Nike Black Friday sale, but this is a good deal on a great running shoe.
Nike Invincible 3: was
$179.99, now $107.97 at Dicks Sporting Goods
Save $72.02 The cheapest Nike Invincible 3 available in Dick’s sale is the pink/crimson color of the women’s shoe, which is reduced to $108, while the cheapest men’s shoe is the Lt Orewood Brn color, which is not particularly appealing but is just $116.97 in the sale. Other colors are also reduced, and any discount is worth seeking out on the Invincible 3, which is very expensive at MSRP.
Nike Infinity 3:
was $159.99, now $69.99 at Dicks Sporting Goods
Save $90.02 We were not particularly impressed by the Nike InfinityRN 4, the successor to the Infinity 3, so grabbing the older shoe at a big discount in the sale is the smart move for runners seeking a stable, durable trainer. The very lowest price is on the grey/red women’s shoe, but there are several options for men and women significantly reduced.
