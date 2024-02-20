Reebok Nano X4 Review: The Shoe I’ll Wear For The CrossFit Open

Reebok is back to its best with the 14th installment of its popular Nano series. The versatile shoe delivers comfort, stability and support, letting you take CrossFit’s varied workouts in your stride. It’s more stable than its predecessor, which is handy for heavy Olympic lifts—I only wish it was more of a looker.

More brands than ever are vying to produce the ultimate CrossFit shoe, with established names like Nike and newcomers like R.A.D all in the mix. As someone who’s tried many of the best CrossFit shoes, I’ve watched Reebok’s Nano—the original CrossFit shoe—slip down the pecking order. That’s about to change, though. I’ve had the Reebok Nano X4 on test and, after two weeks, I’ve already fallen for it head over heels.

Talking of heels, that area of the Nano X4 in particular offers a more solid foundation than its predecessor during Olympic lifts and, unlike the Nike Metcon 9, it doesn’t come at the expense of springiness for plyometric moves. This shoe is a slam dunk from Reebok, and I believe I’ve found the shoe to see me through the upcoming CrossFit Open.

Reebok Nano X4: Price And Availability

The Reebok Nano was released on January 12, 2024, and costs $140 in the US and £126 in the UK. However, the Reebok website has a habit of dramatically slashing the price of Nano shoes once a shoe has been on the market for a few months.

How I Tested This Shoe

I wore the Reebok Nano X4 for every training session over a two-week period. In this time I went to my local CrossFit box five times a week and did two at-home active recovery sessions, involving more than an hour on an exercise bike or rower.

My average CrossFit session takes 90 minutes, comprising strength training and/or Olympic weightlifting, gymnastic skill practice, a metcon and accessory work. As a result, I was able to test this shoe through a range of movements including clean and jerks, snatches, squats, deadlifts, rope climbs, short running intervals and pistol squats.

Design

To me, the Reebok Nano X4 isn’t the prettiest shoe in the world. It doesn’t have a monstrous rope guard wrapping around the midfoot (looking at you here, Nike), but the black, white and orange colorway I tried still wasn’t a looker as far as I’m concerned—but that’s my only complaint.

The Floatride Energy Foam midsole, 7mm drop and full rubber outsole remain from the Reebok Nano X3. This is excellent news, because when I wore the Nano X1 with its gapped outsole, I found the midsole foam ripped all too easily.

The Nano X4 keeps the X3’s versatile Lift and Run chassis system, although Reebok has made subtle tweaks to improve it. This chassis incorporates a dome in the heel that compresses under load to provide a stable base when lifting heavy, then softens during explosive exercises and running for added support. You can’t feel the change happen, but you can feel the difference in how the shoe performs.

Reebok has also added a reworked TPU heel clip to aid multidirectional movement and a midfoot ventilation panel for improved airflow. There is a redesigned upper made with a new Flexweave material for comfort and breathability, too.

Is The Reebok Nano X4 Good For HIIT?

If you’re after a shoe for fast-paced WODs or exercise classes, the Reebok Nano X4 HIITs the spot. It weighs a similar amount to rivals like the Nike Metcon 9, with my pair tipping the scales at 13.3oz/378g for a US size 11. However, it made me feel lighter on my feet thanks to its slimmer silhouette and the responsive Floatride Energy Foam midsole.

Where the large Hyperlift plate in the heel of the Nike Metcon 9 felt clunky during intense metcons, I found I could bound through burpees and box jumps with ease while wearing the Nano X4. The midsole provides an enjoyable amount of cushioning, although it’s still slim enough to offer decent ground feel.

Importantly for me, as someone who has slightly narrow feet, the heel lock worked well to prevent any unwanted movement or rubbing. There were minimal signs of wear and tear after two weeks of demanding movements like wall walks and rope climbs.

Is The Reebok Nano X4 Good For Resistance Training?

I’ve been spoiled on the CrossFit shoe front recently, testing the Nano X4 after trialing the R.A.D One for a couple of months. And, while the more stylish R.A.D chalks up a marginal victory for its nigh-on impeccable HIIT/metcon performance, the Nano X4 strikes back with its lifting superiority.

The X3’s outsole offered a solid foundation for exerting force directly downward when squatting or deadlifting, but during Olympic lifts it didn’t feel as secure with a lack of lateral stability. My tape measure tells me the X4’s outsole is pretty much identical to its predecessor, but the shoe felt more stable during Olympic lifts: When I caught a split jerk, my front foot felt incredibly secure in all directions. The toe box felt slightly roomier than the X3 too, allowing me to spread my feet for balance.

The Nike Metcon 9 and Inov-8 F Lite G 300 remain my top picks if you’re looking for a CrossFit shoe just for lifting; they have solid heels and a wide forefoot for unrivaled stability. But if, like most CrossFitters, your training is varied, the lifting performance of the Nano twinned with its versatility is a winning combination.

Is The Reebok Nano X4 Good For Running?

CrossFit shoes are not designed for running longer distances. You’ll want a pair of the best running shoes for that. In my eyes, the training shoe that’s come closest to delivering lifting and running performance is the On Cloud X 3, although you wouldn’t want to clean or snatch in a pair.

What the Reebok Nano X4 can do is see you through running portions of a WOD. For example, when I tackled a workout that mixed dumbbell exercises with four 400m runs, I had no complaints or discomfort. The Floatride Energy Foam midsole provided more cushioning than rivals like the NoBull Trainer, and the effective heel lock kept my feet blister-free.

Is The Reebok Nano X4 Worth It?

I like the Reebok Nano X4. I like it a lot. I think it’s worthy of your investment, especially if you can find it with a discount once it’s been around for a few months.

Being frank, I wasn’t expecting to like this shoe. In fact, opening the box, I was a bit worried. I disliked the Reebok Nano X1 and X2: they felt like diluted CrossFit shoes, made to see you through a few exercise classes and some lifting without impressing on any front. Who’s spending upward of $100 on a CrossFit shoe that’s merely OK?

The X3 was a major step in the right direction for Reebok, balancing comfort and performance, though I’d still reach for my R.A.D or TYR CXT1 shoe come competition time. When I first saw the X4, I was concerned the brand may have slipped back to its X1 days. I soon discovered that the latest iteration has built on its predecessor’s good work, so much so that I already see it as an early contender for the title of best CrossFit shoe of 2024.