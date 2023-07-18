One Of My Favorite Running Sunglass Makers Now Offer Prescription Lenses

Testing the best running sunglasses is one of the more enjoyable aspects of my job at Coach. I love trying new styles, whether they’re sporty wraparound specs or lifestyle sunnies that can also handle exercise.

However, the testing process does have one downside. Because I wear normal glasses throughout the day, trying out the latest running sunnies often involves faffing about with contact lenses. So occasions when I get to test prescription sports sunglasses are always a highlight.

SunGod Sierra (left) and Zephyr (right) (Image credit: SunGod)

As a result, I was very excited to see that SunGod now offers prescription sunglasses. The brand’s range of performance lifestyle shades have always been among my favorites for running because they make classic styles you can wear anywhere with lightweight, non-slip frames that are suitable for sport.

The glasses are also hardy enough to withstand being dropped while running in my (frequently careless) experience.This is backed up by SunGod’s lifetime guarantee, should you accidentally break them—although this doesn’t apply to scratched lenses, but even I am yet to do that to a pair.

Of the six lifestyle models available for prescription in SunGod’s range, the Classics and the Tempests are the models I’ve tested and enjoyed for sports as well as general use. You can’t yet get a prescription pair of the sportier wraparound sunnies from SunGod, like the Ultras or Airas. It’s hard to find any sunglasses in this style that do offer prescription from any brand in my experience.

SunGod Renegades (Image credit: Sungod)

The prescription range available extends from +8.00 to -7.00, with thinner, more expensive lenses used for stronger prescriptions (+/-4.00). There’s a polarized option for either the standard or thin lenses, and you can customize the glasses by picking the frame color and lens style.

SunGod’s range of lenses is extensive and designed to cater to different environments, so it’s worth spending some time with the lens tool to work out what will suit you best, since none of the lifestyle range of sunglasses allow for interchangeable lenses.

The prescription sunglasses in SunGod’s range are available now and cost from $210/£160, though this rises to $260/£210 if you opt for polarized lenses. Once you’ve ordered your glasses you then upload your prescription to the SunGod website, and it takes around three weeks for the sunglasses to ship.