The New Adidas Ultraboost Light Is The Update The Line Needed

The Adidas Ultraboost has always been a great-looking shoe, and we counted the early editions among the best running shoes, with its comfortable and durable Boost midsole that’s great for easy and long runs.

However, in recent years the Ultraboost has become heavier – the Ultraboost 22 weighs 12.6oz/357g in my UK size 9. Weight isn’t the be-all and end-all with running shoes, but the Ultraboost has become so bulky that it detracts from the experience.

That should change with the new Adidas Ultraboost Light. This version makes several significant updates to the standard Ultraboost, but the crucial one is that the midsole foam used is 30% lighter.

The shoe has a similar look to the Ultraboost, with a Primeknit+ upper and Continental rubber outsole plus the familiar midfoot cage and plastic heel counter, though some of these have been upgraded.

“The Ultraboost has recognisable elements like the heel counter, the cage, and the silhouette,” says Adidas’s Simon Lockett, adding that in the Ultraboost Light, “the cage is more flexible and less constrictive. The heel counter is lighter, but also built to be more functional in terms of heel lockdown.”

Lockett told Coach that the Ultraboost Light will become the de facto Ultraboost for runners looking for performance within the Adidas range, though other versions will still be available. It should retain the durability that’s a hallmark of the Ultraboost line.

The Ultraboost isn’t a shoe that performance-focused runners have always taken seriously, but if the Ultraboost Light can provide a similar experience to the original, it will be a great cushioned shoe. Adidas certainly has high hopes for it.

“It’s a shoe we want everyone to enjoy running in,” says Lockett. “It could be someone training for a marathon, or someone taking their first step into the sport who wants to feel great. A shoe for any runner, any experience level and any distance.”

The Adidas Ultraboost Light launches on 23rd February in a white, red and black colourway, and members of the Adidas AdiClub get early access to the shoe. It costs €190 in Europe, the same price as the Ultraboost 22.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Energy Boost – the first shoe that used Boost foam – a black version of the Ultraboost Light in the same style as the original Energy Boost has also been announced, with details on availability to come.