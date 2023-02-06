The New Nike Invincible 3 Is More Stable Than The Invincible 2 – Is It As Much Fun?

I have been a fan of the Nike Invincible since my first steps in the bouncy, max-cushioned shoe, and rated both the original Invincible and the Invincible 2 as among the best running shoes available.

However, the Invincible isn’t to everyone’s tastes. Some find that the squishy ZoomX foam and high stack creates an unstable ride, even with Nike’s use of design features like a wide base and a plastic heel clip.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The new Nike Invincible 3 enhances those elements and adds a few to create a more stable ride. The Flyknit upper has been redesigned to lock down the midfoot and heel better, and the plastic heel clip, though a bit smaller than before, now sinks into the midsole a little to cradle the foot more securely. Nike has also made the base of the shoe even wider, again with stability in mind.

Not all the changes are to add stability though. The Invincible 3 is 1mm higher than the Invincible 2, which should mean a little more comfort and bounce from the ZoomX midsole. It has a 40mm stack at the heel and 31mm at the forefoot for a 9mm drop. The outsole still has the same waffle pattern rubber, which covers almost the entire base of the shoe.

Making the shoe higher and wider has increased the weight: the Invincible 3 weighs 11.1oz/316g in my UK size 9, compared with 10.7oz/303g for my Invincible 2.

Nike Invincible 3, left, and Nike Invincible 2 (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Given that the Invincible is designed for comfort on easy and long runs the extra weight shouldn’t be much of a concern, and the added stability will certainly be welcome. I was, however, worried that increasing the stability might somehow reduce the bounce in the shoe, making it less fun than its predecessors.

I’ll have plenty more to say about that in our full review, but after a first short outing in the Invincible 3 I’m pleased to report it feels as bouncy as ever, just with a more secure upper. The added stability is noticeable, but doesn’t detract from the ride – so far at least.