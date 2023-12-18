This On Running Jacket Is Almost $100 Off At REI And Will Arrive Before Christmas If You Move Fast

The On Weather Jacket is one of the best running jackets, in fact I rate it as the best overall from those I’ve tested because it combines breathability with a high level of protection from wind, rain and cold.

It also looks good, which is a welcome bonus, and given all those impressive features it is perhaps not surprising that it’s $240. Fortunately, REI has slashed the price of the On Weather Jacket by 40%, knocking nearly $100 off its list price to bring it down to $143.99. Best of all, if you order by December 19 it will arrive before Christmas Day using standard shipping.

On Weather Jacket: was $240 , now $143.99 at REI Save $96.01 Two colors of the men’s jacket are included in this deal, with the biggest range of sizes being on the Taiga/Shadow jacket. One women’s jacket is reduced by 40% as well, with a full range of sizes available for the Black/Navy color. The Weather Jacket is a comfortable, water-repellent and breathable jacket that will see you through your winter runs.

If you’re prepared to pay a little more for a more reflective jacket, the Lumos version of the jacket is also reduced by $40% from $270 down to $161.99 , with a full range of sizes available for both men and women.

While it isn’t completely waterproof, I’ve done long runs in the rain in the On Weather Jacket and the water-repellent fabric kept me dry throughout. It’s breathable enough that you can wear it while running hard sessions too, and it packs up into its own pocket so you can carry it easily if the weather changes for the better during your run.